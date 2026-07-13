Demario Davis: Jets brought me in to 'model what they want that culture to look like'

"When I look at what Woody (Johnson) and Darren Mougey and Aaron Glenn are establishing, why they're bringing me in is to model what they want that culture to look like," Davis said recently on SiriusXM NFL Radio. "When I say leadership, it's not a title -- it's modeling. What does your lifestyle represent? Because more is caught than taught. So it's not people are looking for me to come in and have all the right words. How can I be the example of what winning culture looks like? It's the way that I attack the weight room, it's the way that I study film, it's the way that I take care of my body."