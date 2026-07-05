Could one of these seven NFL teams finally celebrate first Super Bowl-era MVP in 2026?

Though the Jets have never had an MVP in the Super Bowl era, they do have a Super Bowl MVP: Mr. Joe Willie Namath, who memorably took home Super Bowl III MVP. Some might tell you that Matt Snell, the late and great New York running back, should have garnered the accolade after rushing for 121 yards and the game’s only touchdown. So, while conventional wisdom tells you current Jets starting QB Geno Smith ’s prodigal-son-returning tale offers the best MVP chances, Hall is coming off his first 1,000-yard campaign and a large payday this offseason. While his rushing numbers rose in 2025, his 36 receptions were his lowest total since an injury-shortened rookie season. Hall is a versatile talent who seemed poised to enter the next-great-running-back conversation at the onset of his days in Gotham. Still only 25, there’s no reason to think he can’t still become one of the elite RBs if he puts it all together. And playing for the Jets could actually be an advantage. New York hasn’t been to the playoffs since 2010. And, although a running back hasn’t won MVP since Adrian Peterson in 2012, if the Jets return to the postseason with Hall leading the charge, he’ll surely get some consideration. We’re chasing history, after all.