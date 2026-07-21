 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Jets reveal alternate 'White Out' helmet for Week 2 home opener vs. Packers

Published: Jul 21, 2026 at 10:02 AM Updated: Jul 21, 2026 at 10:23 AM
Author Image
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The Jets are turning toward their past for inspiration for some new headgear.

New York unveiled an alternate white helmet on Tuesday, debuting a new white-on-white shell and facemask combination that inverts the colors seen on their usual green helmet for another option in their locker intended to be worn in "White Out" monochrome fashion.

The Jets last wore a white helmet as part of their throwback uniforms first donned in 2024 and most recently seen in their 2025 season finale against the Buffalo Bills. Those helmets featured their traditional green-white-green center helmet stripe and gray facemask, evoking memories of the 1960s Jets who shocked the world by defeating the heavily favored Baltimore Colts in Super Bowl III.

In 2026, a new take on the white helmet will debut when New York hosts the Green Bay Packers in Week 2 for their home opener at MetLife Stadium on Sept. 20.

Related Links

The fresh addition might remind Jets fans less of Joe Namath and more of Sam Darnold or Ryan Fitzpatrick, the Jets' two starting quarterbacks who last wore a white helmet with a white facemask, each for a single game in 2016 and 2018. That relatively unique bucket was their standard helmet, but with green facemasks swapped out in favor of white.

This time, the Jets are taking their simpler (and sleeker) standard helmet design, replacing white decals and striping with green, and creating an icy alternative look that is likely to earn quick approval from the team's fanbase and beyond prior to their Week 2 debut.

New York has undergone multiple aesthetic changes in recent years, first ditching their traditional look worn since the late 1990s for a modern uniform that included the city name on the chest and tapered stripes running from the center of the chest through their shoulder caps in 2019. Thanks to the overwhelming popularity of the "Sack Exchange" throwbacks, the Jets transitioned to the classic uniforms on a full-time basis in 2024 and added an all-black set to complete their closet, providing New York with options that included two helmets (a primary green shell and an alternate black helmet), three jerseys and three sets of pants.

The Jets' new white helmet gives them an additional headgear option, creating the possibility for the team to go full monochrome in white, green or black.

Related Content

news

Report: Dolphins LB Jordyn Brooks agrees to three-year, $51.3M extension

The Dolphins have officially locked up all three of their franchise pillars. Miami agreed with Jordyn Brooks on a three-year, $51.3 million contract extension that includes $35 million in guaranteed money, per ESPN.

news

Top 100 Players of 2026, Nos. 60-57: Nico Collins, Dion Dawkins slide despite Pro Bowl campaigns

The "NFL Top 100" -- voted on by the players themselves -- reveal is underway on X!

news

Shedeur Sanders working with Deshaun Watson ahead of QB battle: 'Best version of ourselves'

Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson prepared for their QB competition by recently training together with several of the Browns' skill players. Sanders said that working together for the greater good is a primary goal.

news

Texans WR Nico Collins clarifies why he was limited during offseason workouts

Nico Collins was held out of some offseason workouts, but said it wasn't due to an injury, but rather part of the Texans' plan.

news

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni not worried about putting inexperienced Sean Mannion in charge of offense

The Philadelphia Eagles are handing the keys to the offense to former quarterback Sean Mannion after just two seasons as an assistant in Green Bay.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, July 20

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

NFL Network: Packers, DT Devonte Wyatt agree to terms on three-year, $57M extension

Devonte Wyatt and the Green Bay Packers have agreed to terms on  three-year, $57 million extension, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday, per sources.

news

Broncos RB RJ Harvey watching film of CMC, Jahmyr Gibbs, Kenneth Walker to improve in Year 2

RJ Harvey had a few flashes of big-play ability during his rookie season, but lacked consistency of an every-down back. Entering Year 2, the Broncos RB says he's watching more film on top backs to advance his game.

news

Colston Loveland: Focus on Bears-Packers rivalry similar to Michigan-Ohio State

Colston Loveland went from the Michigan-Ohio State rivalry in college to the Bears-Packers in the NFL.

news

Giants RB Cam Skattebo 'perfectly fine' after botched backflip: 'I will not hurt myself before the season'

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo couldn't land his latest public backflip, but said he will be fine heading toward the 2026 NFL season.

news

Winning Super Bowl is 'what's left for' Dak Prescott: 'It's that or nothing'

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott isn't scared of setting high expectations. He embraces them, admitting winning a Super Bowl truly is the lone conquest that remains.