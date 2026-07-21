Jets reveal alternate 'White Out' helmet for Week 2 home opener vs. Packers

The fresh addition might remind Jets fans less of Joe Namath and more of Sam Darnold or Ryan Fitzpatrick, the Jets' two starting quarterbacks who last wore a white helmet with a white facemask, each for a single game in 2016 and 2018. That relatively unique bucket was their standard helmet, but with green facemasks swapped out in favor of white.

This time, the Jets are taking their simpler (and sleeker) standard helmet design, replacing white decals and striping with green, and creating an icy alternative look that is likely to earn quick approval from the team's fanbase and beyond prior to their Week 2 debut.

New York has undergone multiple aesthetic changes in recent years, first ditching their traditional look worn since the late 1990s for a modern uniform that included the city name on the chest and tapered stripes running from the center of the chest through their shoulder caps in 2019. Thanks to the overwhelming popularity of the "Sack Exchange" throwbacks, the Jets transitioned to the classic uniforms on a full-time basis in 2024 and added an all-black set to complete their closet, providing New York with options that included two helmets (a primary green shell and an alternate black helmet), three jerseys and three sets of pants.