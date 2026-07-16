Biggest remaining roster issue for every AFC team

NFL teams spent the 2026 offseason refurbishing their rosters, with a majority of clubs tackling their highest-priority fix either in free agency or the draft. Now, we're less than two months from the start of the regular season, and still, no squad is complete -- with each team, despite its recent offseason grade, having areas to address and room to improve.
So, as we near the the 2026 NFL Kickoff Game between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks, let's take a moment to identify the biggest remaining roster issue -- which could still be resolved with available free agents or surprise late-summer trades -- for each AFC franchise entering the season. Check back Friday for analysis on the NFC teams.
AFC EAST
Off-ball linebacker: Starters Terrel Bernard (63.2 percent) and Dorian Williams (44.4) played the majority of snaps at the position in 2025, but neither was particularly productive or efficient in the middle of Buffalo's defense. Williams also dealt with an undisclosed injury during minicamp but is expected to return for training camp. The franchise drafted TCU product Kaleb Elarms-Orr in the fourth round, but he's unlikely to be an immediate starter. There's a chance the team brings back Matt Milano, who has missed 30 games over the last three seasons, or Shaq Thompson. Coming off a season in which Buffalo allowed the fifth-most rushing yards in the league, this unit could definitely use an upgrade.
Wide receiver: The Dolphins are in full rebuild mode, and there are holes across nearly every position group on the roster but wide receiver has to be the most glaring. After trading away Jaylen Waddle -- and with all due respect to Jalen Tolbert, Malik Washington and Tutu Atwell -- the veteran “core” of this unit is one of the weakest we’ve ever seen. Miami took multiple swings in the draft, picking up Chris Bell and Caleb Douglas in the third round, so there is hope on the horizon. But for now, the lack of reliable receiver talent will significantly limit this offense.
Edge rusher: I have been looking for the Patriots to add a sack specialist for months now, and still, their only notable additions off the edge have been second-round pick Gabe Jacas and seven-year veteran Dre'Mont Jones. Unless Jacas is a rookie sensation or Jones has a career year, this hole could haunt the Pats late into the season.
Interior offensive line: The Jets won just three games in 2025, but their offseason was extremely productive, addressing several of their most glaring needs. The biggest unaddressed issue is the interior of the offensive line, particularly center and left guard. New York lost guards Alijah Vera-Tucker and John Simpson to free agency and center Josh Myers was subpar after signing with the Jets last year. After adding only Dylan Parham, the offensive trenches remain a concerning flaw. It might be worth considering free-agent veteran guard Kevin Zeitler at a major discount.
AFC NORTH
Center: When you lose the best player in the league at any given position, it’s going to leave a sizable hole. Such is the case with the Ravens and Tyler Linderbaum, who left Baltimore for Las Vegas, leaving free-agent pickups Danny Pinter and Jovaughn Gwyn (both career backups) atop the current depth chart. Their combined contract total of $2.9 million is roughly one-10th of Linderbaum’s annual value ($27 million). Even if they move a more established starter to center -- such as 2025 backup Corey Bullock, who's dealt with injury this offseason -- this is going to be a major downgrade and probably a consistent spot of concern after four years with Linderbaum at the anchor.
Strong safety: Yes, the Bengals signed Bryan Cook to replace Geno Stone at free safety, a crucial improvement for a defense prone to big-play obliteration. Jordan Battle remains their top strong safety, after a candidly terrible 2025 campaign, and adding Kyle Dugger in free agency is more likely to supply viable depth than solve starter problems. Cincy was historically bad against tight ends last year and has been a bottom-eight total defense three years running. The Bengals need to fix this issue -- and fast -- to regain their footing at the top of the AFC.
Quarterback: Let’s not beat around the bush here: The Browns’ biggest roster issue has been the quarterback position for the better part of the last 40 years. Outside of Baker Mayfield’s rookie contract, Cleveland has had a different leading passer every single year since 2011. Now it's hosting a legitimate competition between Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders, the team's passing yards leader in 2025, and it's possible the franchise could be on this carousel again next year if neither player wins some meaningful games. Let's not forget, Dillon Gabriel and rookie Taylen Green are also on the roster. Some way, somehow, the Browns need to find an answer for the question that’s dogged them since the late 1980s.
Right guard: The Steelers are in decent shape across the entire roster after plugging several holes this offseason, with additions like Michael Pittman Jr. at WR2 and Jamel Dean at corner. The weakest area is probably right guard with Mason McCormick reportedly moving to left guard filled the void left by Isaac Seumalo (signed with Arizona in free agency). It’s probably a race between free-agent addition Brock Hoffman, 2023 seventh-rounder Spencer Anderson and rookie third-rounder Gennings Dunker. Whoever wins will be tasked with protecting 42-year-old Aaron Rodgers, so it’s a particularly crucial hole to plug.
AFC SOUTH
No. 2 running back: On paper, the Texans have fewer roster issues than most teams after upgrading their O-line and retaining essentially their entire defense this offseason. But if we’re going to pick a nit, I’d point to the running back room. Houston added David Montgomery as a thunder element, but his Detroit success came in tandem with the lightning-esque play of Jahmyr Gibbs. Both Montgomery and Woody Marks were below league average in explosive run rate last year, and I worry Houston’s run game will lack spark in 2026.
Wide receiver: After shipping Michael Pittman Jr. to Pittsburgh, the Colts have a notable hole at wideout opposite Alec Pierce, who they signed to an eyebrow-raising $114 million contract. Josh Downs is an underrated asset in the slot, but at 5-foot-9 and 171 pounds, he’s pigeonholed into that role. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and seventh-round rookie Deion Burks are depth pieces, not starters of Pittman’s caliber. And while tight end Tyler Warren will pick up a lot of the target slack, Indy’s three-receiver sets are going to look very underwhelming. Depending on the finances, they may want to consider free agent Stefon Diggs as a stopgap.
Running back: With the departure of Travis Etienne in free agency, Jacksonville will be forced to recreate his impact in the aggregate in 2026. The problem is the group filling that role features a pair of 2025 Day 3 picks in Bhayshul Tuten and LeQuint Allen and old-fashioned grinder Chris Rodriguez Jr. The Jaguars should get speed from Tuten, pass-catching contributions from Allen and short-yardage work from Rodriguez, but the offense might lack flexibility and disguise from play to play. Etienne logged 250-plus touches and 1,300-plus yards in each of the Jaguars’ last three winning seasons -- his absence will be noticed early and often in Duval.
Safety: The offensive line is a concern for the Titans, but the flurry of darts they threw at that proverbial board throughout the offseason offers reasons for optimism. They didn't, however, do much at safety, where the Titans are on track to start veteran Amani Hooker and 2025 rookie Kevin Winston Jr. Tennessee’s secondary -- featuring that same duo -- struggled mightily last year, allowing the highest passer rating in the league on downfield passes. The addition of free agent Tony Adams isn’t going to fix that and there aren't many answers left on the open market, so Tennessee could be in trouble at the safety spots in 2026.
AFC WEST
Tight end: The Broncos arguably saw the least turnover in the league this offseason and have a Super-Bowl-contending roster in my book. But they also did next to nothing to improve at tight end after a disappointing 2025 campaign from Evan Engram (461 yards, one TD) and the entire tight end room (seventh-fewest receiving yards in the NFL). Adam Trautman is used primarily as an in-line blocker, so unless Engram posts a bounce-back season, or fifth-round rookie Justin Joly is a surprise breakout, Sean Payton will likely go another year without his coveted versatile tight end in Denver.
Wide receiver: This was a tough choice between offensive tackle and wide receiver, especially since the issues at both spots are likely to affect Patrick Mahomes. Ultimately, Kansas City’s deficiencies at wideout are broader and deeper. Rashee Rice is great out of the slot when he’s available. Xavier Worthy is good for a couple big plays a year but has yet to find consistent production. After that, the depth chart falls off quickly. And at 36 years old, newlywed Travis Kelce is not picking up the slack like he used to.
X receiver: Jalen Nailor can stretch defenses, Tre Tucker is a dynamic gadget and Jack Bech might have a promising future. But none of these guys, or anyone else in the wide receiver room, is a legitimate No. 1 for Las Vegas right now. While that responsibility will technically fall to tight end Brock Bowers, the glaring lack of an X on the outside is going to make Fernando Mendoza’s (or Kirk Cousins’) job that much harder. As with the Colts, Vegas might want to consider pursuing free agent Stefon Diggs, who just caught 85 passes for 1,013 yards in New England last season.
Offensive guard: Over the last nine months, the Chargers traded for Trevor Penning (and re-signed him on a one-year deal in March), signed Cole Strange and drafted second-rounder Jake Slaughter to address their struggles at guard. Unfortunately, quantity doesn’t always mean quality. Penning solved very little on arrival in November, Strange hasn’t lived up to his first-round draft billing and Slaughter -- drafted 63rd overall in 2025 -- was Daniel Jeremiah’s 127th ranked prospect. The return of Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater on the outsides and the addition of Tyler Biadasz at center should mask some of the deficiencies, but guard is the weak link in the Los Angeles line until proven otherwise.