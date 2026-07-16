Biggest remaining roster issue for every AFC team

Quarterback: Let’s not beat around the bush here: The Browns’ biggest roster issue has been the quarterback position for the better part of the last 40 years. Outside of Baker Mayfield’s rookie contract, Cleveland has had a different leading passer every single year since 2011. Now it's hosting a legitimate competition between Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders, the team's passing yards leader in 2025, and it's possible the franchise could be on this carousel again next year if neither player wins some meaningful games. Let's not forget, Dillon Gabriel and rookie Taylen Green are also on the roster. Some way, somehow, the Browns need to find an answer for the question that’s dogged them since the late 1980s.