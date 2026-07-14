Ranking all eight NFL divisions entering 2026 season

4) AFC NORTH

I've long held the AFC North in high regard, and for good reason: The division perennially produces a title-chasing winner and a gritty wild-card qualifier.

That is, until last season.

For the first time since 2021 (and only the fourth time since 2010), the AFC North champion triumphed with just 10 wins. It required a season-ending classic played by the Steelers and Ravens to produce a victor. Simply put, the 2025 season fell below the standard of the AFC North.

We enter 2026 with little reason to believe last year was an anomaly. Questions are present throughout the division, which features three new head coaches -- including two first-timers -- and returns only Zac Taylor, perhaps the most unlikely survivor of all, as a tenured sideline director.

Taylor's seat is warm, but some of that could be attributed to the sunny outlook beaming down on Cincinnati. Joe Burrow believes this is the best Bengals team of his career, likening them to his legendary 2019 national champion LSU Tigers. Cincinnati finally invested in its defense, bringing in the likes of Dexter Lawrence, Boye Mafe, Bryan Cook and Jonathan Allen in an attempt to climb out of the mediocrity in which it's been mired for far too long. The usual suspects return offensively, forming what should be a more balanced team with a chance to return to the playoffs after three straight postseasons spent at home.

In short, the Bengals should be better than they were in 2024 or '25. But as we all know, that depends heavily on Burrow's health, which means the Bengals are far from a sure thing in 2026.

Change is the theme for the rest of the division. Jesse Minter returned to Baltimore to replace John Harbaugh, bringing in offensive coordinator Declan Doyle and a familiar face at defensive coordinator in Anthony Weaver. Their arrivals are good news for a Ravens fan base that was forced to watch its team fall apart defensively for much of 2025, an uncharacteristic development for a Baltimore franchise that has long prided itself on hard-nosed, disciplined and opportunistic defense. There's no guarantee that suddenly improves in 2026, though; Nnamdi Madubuike's status factors significantly into that unit's potential, and he's still working his way back from a neck injury that cost him most of 2025. Trey Hendrickson arrived as a much-needed edge-rushing upgrade and Calais Campbell is back as a valued depth addition, but we won't know how strong the group is until we're at least a month into the season. Lamar Jackson is a proven commodity. However, he too has to adjust to change with Doyle, who brings a fresh take on the job thanks to his age (he's only 30) and a year spent under Ben Johnson in Chicago. As you can see, the Ravens have their own questions to answer.

Pittsburgh presents a better sense of familiarity, thanks to the decision to hire Mike McCarthy as the club's new coach. He brings with him decades of experience as the top dog and plenty of time spent with Aaron Rodgers, who decided to return for a 22nd season after McCarthy landed the job. Offensively, the Steelers should be slightly better. General manager Omar Khan supplied DK Metcalf with a proper running mate when he acquired Michael Pittman Jr., reinforced the offensive line with first-round pick Max Iheanachor and pleased Steelers fans by drafting Alabama receiver Germie Bernard. On paper, this offense finally has some depth, although it will be interesting to see how Pittsburgh distributes carries among Jaylen Warren, free-agent pickup Rico Dowdle and second-year pro Kaleb Johnson. Defensively, a familiar tale emerges, plus the addition of a few experienced defensive backs: Jaquan Brisker, Jamel Dean and Darnell Savage. It will be up to new DC Patrick Graham to extract the most from the unit, which also boasts better depth than it did a year ago.

On paper, Pittsburgh should be a stronger team, one capable of repeating as division champion. But with so much sideline change -- and a reliance on a quarterback who turns 43 in December -- the Steelers also aren't a sure thing.

Lastly, we have Cleveland, a team in the midst of a rebuild that is also adjusting to a new coaching staff. Todd Monken finally landed a top job -- a hire that drove venerated DC Jim Schwartz out of the building -- but walks into a situation that isn't exactly ideal offensively. The Browns still don't have a long-term answer at quarterback and seem poised to give Deshaun Watson one final shot to earn some of the disastrous $230 million deal he agreed to in 2022. Shedeur Sanders lurks behind him but drives more headlines and internet chatter than actual on-field results. And the Cleveland defense -- the team's lone strength in recent years -- lost all-world edge rusher Myles Garrett via trade, weakening the unit as the Browns enter another season in which the D likely will be depended upon disproportionately.

There is good news, though. GM Andrew Berry's 2025 draft class delivered immediately, producing Defensive Rookie of the Year Carson Schwesinger and two instant offensive contributors in running back Quinshon Judkins and tight end Harold Fannin Jr. Berry effectively rebuilt an aging offensive line in one offseason (though results may vary). Jared Verse moved east to Cleveland via the Garrett trade, providing the Browns with a stellar, young edge rusher who is cost controlled and fits their organizational timeline. On paper, this defense should still land at or inside the top 10. Another encouraging draft class -- headlined by tackle Spencer Fano, receivers KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston, and safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren -- arrives in 2026 with the same hopes of accelerating the rebuild forced upon the Browns by the Watson nightmare.