Fantasy football WR rankings for 2026 NFL season: Draft tiers and analysis

Training camp is almost here, which means it's time to prepare for fantasy football drafts. With that in mind, I'm taking a look at the four main fantasy positions in the game -- quarterback, running back, wide receiver, tight end -- and providing my rankings/tiers for each, continuing with WRs.
NOTE: All fantasy scoring data is via FantasyPros.
Tier 1
- Ja'Marr Chase has finished among the top five wide receivers in FPPG in all but one of his five seasons. A healthy (and optimistic!) Joe Burrow gives Chase as good a chance as anyone to finish as the fantasy WR1.
- Last year's fantasy WR1, Puka Nacua, seems to be on a better track than he was earlier this offseason, when he checked into a rehabilitation facility. This is a huge year for him, with his rookie contract expiring after the season. He might come with the highest risk, and highest ceiling, of anyone in Tier 1.
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba has a tough act to follow after leading the league in receiving yards and finishing as the fantasy WR2 in 2025. A slight step back would not be a surprise for JSN and the Seahawks, but he's firmly established himself in Tier 1.
- I wouldn't sweat it too much if you miss out on one of the first few receivers. Amon-Ra St. Brown might even be the safer pick. He's the only player to finish among the top three fantasy WRs in each of the last three years and led the league in red-zone targets last season (35).
- If history repeats itself, A.J. Brown will eventually wear out his welcome in New England but not before he goes on an absolute tear to begin his time with his new team. Drake Maye is going to love throwing to the best receiver he's ever had as a teammate.
- CeeDee Lamb provided top-20 WR value last season despite missing nearly 40 percent of the Cowboys' offensive snaps. If he stays healthy, the payoff could be elite.
- Justin Jefferson is a competent quarterback away from having his production return to a level commensurate with his talent. I'm choosing to believe in Kevin O'Connell's ability to coax at least that much out of Kyler Murray.
- Now we know what George Pickens is capable of in one of the league's better offenses. He has every reason to keep it going as he looks to secure a long-term deal in 2027, but repeating -- or topping -- a WR4 finish is a tall ask.
- Drake London would be in the running for the top spot in these rankings if he was on a different team with reliably above average quarterback play. Unfortunately for London, the Falcons are choosing between Tua Tagovailoa and Michael Penix Jr. at the position.
Tier 2
- A healthy season from Nico Collins could vault him into Tier 1, but he's missed time due to injury in all five of his NFL seasons. He's at least a reliable low-end WR1, though, even with C.J. Stroud's ups and downs.
- Paying peak prices for Rashee Rice is risky, given his injury and off-field issue history, but he should have plenty of motivation to be the best version of himself in a contract year. Don't overlook the boom-or-bust factor here.
- Garrett Wilson is a prime bounce-back candidate after missing 10 games last season due to knee ailments. He was performing like a top-10 fantasy WR through the first six weeks, prior to suffering an injury, and gained at least 1,000 yards in all three of his healthy seasons, despite some putrid play from Jets QBs in those years. Geno Smith should be an upgrade.
- It seems fair to project a moderate jump for DeVonta Smith with A.J. Brown out of the way in Philadelphia. Smith didn't put up monster counting stats in games Brown missed over the past couple seasons, but the volume should provide a steady fantasy WR2 floor.
- Giants general manager Joe Schoen has said he thinks Malik Nabers will be good to go come Week 1, but I don't know if we can expect the receiver to be operating at 100 percent when he ends up making his return from two knee surgeries. If the training camp reports are all glowing, we'll have reason to move him up the board, but for now, I'm exercising caution.
- Emeka Egbuka was a clear fantasy WR1 -- averaging 18 FPPG -- prior to suffering a hamstring injury in Week 6 last season. He managed just 6.2 FPPG the rest of the way. Health will be key, of course -- for Egbuka and Baker Mayfield -- but I remain bullish on his prospects as the Bucs begin life without Mike Evans.
Tier 3
- The Bills are banking on a major bounce-back season from DJ Moore after sending a second-round pick to the Bears for the ninth-year veteran and a fifth-rounder. Moore did have some of his best years when Bills HC Joe Brady was his OC in Carolina, and having Josh Allen at QB certainly doesn't hurt. I didn't like a lot of what I saw from Moore last season, but I'm cautiously optimistic.
- There's a decent chance you will have to overpay to land Luther Burden III given the Hype Machine that has developed this offseason, which was elevated by Ben Johnson's "buying stock" comment. A lot of the buzz is warranted, but don't get caught napping on Rome Odunze, who could easily end up as the Bears' highest-scoring wide receiver in 2026 if he stays healthy.
- It was weird not seeing Mike Evans go for 1,000 yards last season. I predict the future Hall of Famer will make it 12 of 13 seasons with at least 1K in 2026.
- I can get behind the idea of Mike McCarthy's reunion with Aaron Rodgers making the Steelers' passing game -- and, therefore, DK Metcalf's fantasy prospects -- better. Will it be enough to vault Metcalf back into the fantasy WR2 realm? I have my doubts as the QB enters his age-42 season.
- I considered ranking Jordyn Tyson ahead of fellow rookie Carnell Tate. Tyson probably has the higher ceiling in 2026, but the health portion of his résumé gives me pause. He missed time due to injury in all four of his college seasons.
Tier 4
- The Jaguars have a combination at receiver that might work for them in real football, but it feels like a weekly guessing game that could give fantasy managers headaches in 2026. Is anyone going to truly emerge from the trio of Jakobi Meyers, Brian Thomas Jr. and Parker Washington? You'll find them lumped in close together on my board and that of others because I'm not sure anyone knows exactly how the pecking order will shake out. Washington came on strong late last season, but will he see his role decrease if Jacksonville wants to utilize more two-tight end sets after drafting two players at the position in April? I have Travis Hunter in my final WR tier since the Jaguars have said he will be spending more time on defense as he continues his two-way role in 2026. He seemed to be trending in the right direction at receiver before his season came to an end due to injury last season.
- If you have the stomach for ups and downs, Quentin Johnston is a Flex candidate. After Week 2 last season, he posted 12-plus fantasy points in consecutive games only once (Weeks 16-17). Maybe he gets off to a hot start again, with the Chargers hosting the Cardinals and Raiders in back-to-back weeks to open the season under new OC Mike McDaniel.
- As long as Marvin Harrison Jr. stays healthy, I'm not expecting Michael Wilson to keep the WR1-like pace he set for a good chunk of last season. Wilson scored nearly 60 percent of his fantasy points in the five games Harrison missed.
Tier 5
- The door looks like it's open for Jalen Coker to take the Panthers' WR2 job and run with it. I haven't forgotten about his 134-yard game against the Rams in the playoffs. It's going to take a leap from Bryce Young to push Coker into a higher fantasy tier, though, and I'm not making that prediction.
- I'm excited about Omar Cooper Jr.'s YAC-monster potential long-term. I just don't know if the volume will be there in his rookie year, especially if the Jets do indeed get in on the two-tight end set craze under OC Frank Reich, something they have the personnel to do after drafting TE Kenyon Sadiq.
Tier 6
- You could do a lot worse with a late-round dart throw than Isaac TeSlaa. It appears the Lions like what they’re seeing from him entering Year 2.
- He's not the buzziest rookie, but it's worth noting there's no one blocking Antonio Williams from becoming a slot weapon in Year 1 with the Commanders. There's some deep sleeper appeal here as Washington looks for someone to emerge opposite Terry McLaurin.
- If Malik Nabers misses any time to start the season, the door opens for other Giants wide receivers to be impactful for fantasy managers. Darnell Mooney could be the downfield threat who most profits.