Lamar Jackson on Ravens' center battle: 'I'm liking our choices, for sure'

On the one hand, what is Jackson supposed to say? Trash his teammates or complain about how his bosses failed? On the other, perhaps at this stage of the offseason, when there isn't full-contact hitting as there will be in training camp, they do look good. Frankly, we won't know until the real action heats up.

The center battle will be a main focus as we head to Ravens training camp and the preseason.

"I would say it's a pretty balanced competition right now," Minter said. "I think Danny and Jovaughn both have done a great job. … With that position especially -- because we haven't had pads on yet, and they're new -- that will definitely sort itself out a little more as we get pads on."

It will be imperative that Minter and new offensive coordinator Declan Doyle sort out the pivot spot as quickly as possible so whoever wins the starting gig can mesh with the rest of the unit and get comfortable with Jackson. If the middle of the line fails, it could crumble the entire operation Doyle is trying to install -- one that Jackson is excited to unveil this season.

"I feel like there's going to be a lot of explosiveness this year," Jackson said. "The way Declan calls plays and his creativity with his mind -- how detailed he is -- it's mind-blowing."