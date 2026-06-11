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Lamar Jackson on Ravens' center battle: 'I'm liking our choices, for sure'

Published: Jun 11, 2026 at 06:41 AM
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Kevin Patra

Senior News Writer

The Baltimore Ravens lost Tyler Linderbaum to the largest center contract in NFL history. The club was never able to replace the Pro Bowler with a clear starter in free agency and didn't draft a pivot.

Entering offseason workouts, who would hike Lamar Jackson the ball was one of the most intriguing plotlines. It remains a mystery as Baltimore concluded its pre-training camp work with a two-day mandatory minicamp.

Danny Pinter and Jovaughn Gwyn split the first-team reps over the two days, with Pinter going first on Tuesday and Gwyn the Wednesday reps. Corey Bullock, who backed up Linderbaum last year, has been dealing with an injury but will be part of the competition in July's training camp.

What's that old John Madden saying? When you have three centers, you have none?

"Those guys are competing well. They're doing a pretty good job to me," Jackson said Wednesday, via the team's official website. "I'm liking our choices, for sure."

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On the one hand, what is Jackson supposed to say? Trash his teammates or complain about how his bosses failed? On the other, perhaps at this stage of the offseason, when there isn't full-contact hitting as there will be in training camp, they do look good. Frankly, we won't know until the real action heats up.

The center battle will be a main focus as we head to Ravens training camp and the preseason.

"I would say it's a pretty balanced competition right now," Minter said. "I think Danny and Jovaughn both have done a great job. … With that position especially -- because we haven't had pads on yet, and they're new -- that will definitely sort itself out a little more as we get pads on."

It will be imperative that Minter and new offensive coordinator Declan Doyle sort out the pivot spot as quickly as possible so whoever wins the starting gig can mesh with the rest of the unit and get comfortable with Jackson. If the middle of the line fails, it could crumble the entire operation Doyle is trying to install -- one that Jackson is excited to unveil this season.

"I feel like there's going to be a lot of explosiveness this year," Jackson said. "The way Declan calls plays and his creativity with his mind -- how detailed he is -- it's mind-blowing."

It won't be mind-blowing if the center spot repeatedly whiffs and a defender is in Jackson's face off the snap.

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