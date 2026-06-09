NFL news roundup: Cowboys holding open QB2 competition between Joe Milton, Sam Howell

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OTHER NEWS
- QB Jacoby Brissett reported to mandatory minicamp as he seeks a raise but did not participate in on-field drills Tuesday, per local reporters. Head coach Mike LaFleur said the team will take things one day at a time.
- LB Josh Sweat reported to mandatory minicamp but did not participate on the field Tuesday as he ramps up after missing earlier portions of Arizona's offseason program, LaFleur said.
OTHER NEWS
- Head coach Jesse Minter told reporters Tuesday that every player is in the building for mandatory minicamp.
OTHER NEWS
- Head coach Joe Brady told reporters Tuesday that everyone is in attendance for Buffalo's mandatory minicamp.
INJURIES
- LB Dorian Williams is expected to return from injury in time for training camp, per Brady, who did not want to specify what Williams' injury is.
OTHER NEWS
- QB Joe Burrow restructured his contract heading into the 2026 season, which creates $10 million in cap room, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.
SIGNINGS
- DE Cashius Howell (Round 2, No. 41 overall) signed his rookie contract, the team announced.
RETIREMENTS
- G Joel Bitonio, a seven-time Pro Bowler, announced his retirement following 12 seasons with the Browns.
INJURIES
- DT Mason Graham had a walking boot on his right foot during Tuesday's mandatory minicamp and wasn't practicing, per local reporters.
OTHER NEWS
- Head coach Todd Monken told reporters he doesn't expect to name a starting quarterback after mandatory minicamp. Shedeur Sanders took the majority of first-team reps on Tuesday and Deshaun Watson will take most of the first-team reps on Wednesday, per Monken.
- QB Dillon Gabriel was seen wearing No. 6 in practice on Tuesday, per local reporters. Gabriel wore No. 8 last season, but newly acquired pass rusher Jared Verse has been wearing that number in recent sessions.
INJURIES
- WR Jonathan Mingo has a minor groin strain, head coach Brian Schottenheimer said.
- C Matt Hennessy will undergo neck surgery and is likely to end up on the physically unable to perform list, Schottenheimer said.
- S Jalen Thompson has a minor pectoral injury, Schottenheimer said.
OTHER NEWS
- QBs Joe Milton III and Sam Howell will have an open competition for Dallas' QB2 spot and split reps evenly, Schottenheimer said. Schottenheimer added that Milton took the No. 2 reps last week and Howell is set to take them this week.
INJURIES
- QB Daniel Jones (Achilles) will participate in everything except 11-on-11s during this week's mandatory minicamp, head coach Shane Steichen said.
- WR Alec Pierce (ankle) won't do anything in mandatory minicamp, Steichen said.
- DT DeForest Buckner (neck) won't do anything in mandatory minicamp, Steichen said.
RETIREMENTS
- S Reuben Lowery was placed on the reserve/retired list.
SIGNINGS
- CB L'Jarius Sneed signing with the Chiefs was officially announced.
ROSTER CUTS
- DB Marlen Sewell was waived.
SIGNINGS
- LB Tomon Fox
OTHER NEWS
- C Aaron Brewer is present at voluntary organized team activities following last week's mandatory minicamp and will participate on the practice field, head coach Jeff Hafley said. Brewer, who missed a previous OTA session due to a family obligation, is seeking a new contract.
- LB Jordyn Brooks is present at voluntary organized team activities after attending last week's mandatory minicamp and will participate on the practice field, Hafley said. Brooks is entering the final year of his contract.
INJURIES
- LB Gabe Jacas, a second-round pick by New England who hasn't signed his rookie contract yet, underwent a procedure and isn't at mandatory minicamp, head coach Mike Vrabel said.
OTHER NEWS
- CB Christian Gonzalez reported to mandatory minicamp and told reporters that he wants "to be here" as he seeks a contract extension.
INJURIES
- LB Abdul Carter (ankle) isn't practicing on the second day of New York's minicamp, per local reporters. Carter twisted his ankle in practice Monday, after which head coach John Harbaugh said the injury "doesn't look serious."
INJURIES
- WR Quentin Skinner reverted to injured reserve after initially being waived with an injury designation.
INJURIES
- WR Makai Lemon (hamstring) won't practice during this week's mandatory minicamp, per local reporters.
SIGNINGS
- P Aidan Laros was claimed off waivers from the Buccaneers.
ROSTER CUTS