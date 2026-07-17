Biggest remaining roster issue for every NFC team 

Cornerback depth: After making important additions at every level of the defense, the Cowboys don’t have many major issues across their starting roster. However, the depth of their cornerback room raises concern. DaRon Bland, an All-Pro in 2023, is the star of the group, but he’s missed 15 games over the last two seasons. Free-agent signee Cobie Durant, who is playing on a one-year deal, is good in coverage but questionable against the run. Shavon Revel Jr. would need to make a huge jump to be trusted after an injury-marred rookie year, but he was a top-80 pick in the 2025 draft. Rookie Devin Moore is a Day 3 dart. No one else offers much upside. Unless someone steps up early and often, Dallas might remain susceptible on the outside.