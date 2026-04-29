Best NFL team fits for notable remaining free agents: Deebo Samuel to Chargers? Trevon Diggs to Jets?

I used to be a researcher here at the NFL, so I’ve seen every mind-boggling statistic you can imagine. That the New York Jets managed zero interceptions over the entirety of the 2025 season remains one of the most absurd facts I’ve ever encountered. It’s unconscionable. So let’s fix it. Diggs’ 11 interceptions in 2021 remain the most by any player in a season in the last 40 years. He also had three in 12 games as a rookie in 2020 and three in 2022; then a rash of injuries derailed each of his last three seasons. Diggs is the perfect low-cost, low-risk, high-reward signing for a team like the Jets. If he can’t rediscover his early upside, then no harm, no foul; the team signed Nahshon Wright and drafted D’Angelo Ponds at the position. But if the 27-year-old harnesses his Pro Bowl form once again, Gang Green could get an excellent bargain and end up with a sneaky-strong secondary next season and beyond, despite trading Sauce Gardner away last November.