Best NFL team fits for notable remaining free agents: Deebo Samuel to Chargers? Trevon Diggs to Jets?

With the conclusion of the 2026 NFL Draft -- and the signing of dozens of undrafted prospects -- teams with holes still to fill have one main recourse remaining: the pool of available free agents. And while most of Gregg Rosenthal's list of Top 101 free agents have already been signed, there are plenty of notable players still looking for a home in 2026 or beyond.
Let's play a little matchmaker. Here are the best fits for eight impactful free agents worth signing over the coming months.
With Brandon Aiyuk on his way out of San Francisco, it honestly makes sense for the 49ers to re-sign Jennings. But since they haven’t yet, there’s another fitting suitor in the NFC West to consider. Jaxon Smith-Njigba was incredible for the reigning Super Bowl champion Seahawks, but he shouldered a hefty 36 percent of Seattle’s targets and 37 percent of its receptions, both figures counting as the highest by any player on any team in a season over the last decade. Mike Macdonald’s squad needs a legitimate WR2. Perhaps a guy with who wins contested catches and is a red-zone threat, who will also willingly contribute in the critical Seahawks run game, would suffice. If Jennings is down to sign for No. 2 money -- somewhere around the $22 million per year Spotrac has calculated as his market value -- he’d be an excellent fit for former teammate Sam Darnold and Co.
Campbell could decide to hang up the cleats before his 40th birthday arrives on Sept. 1. It would be understandable after an 18-year NFL career featuring six Pro Bowl selections, the 2019 Walter Payton Man of the Year award and a spot on the 2010s All-Decade Team. But hear me out, Calais. The one piece of hardware that’s remained elusive all these years? A Super Bowl ring. What if there was a title contender that could use an additional piece on the defensive line as it transitions to a 3-4 front? Depending on how new DC Jim Leonhard deploys his available assets -- and how healthy Ed Oliver can stay in 2026 -- Campbell could be an impactful part-time piece as a three- or four-technique tackle. He’s recorded at least five sacks in four straight seasons and logged Pro Football Focus’ sixth-highest run-defense grade among interior defenders over that span. Oh, and he can join Clay Matthews (1990s edition) and Hall of Famer Bruce Smith as the only players to record a sack at 40 years old.
The five-time Pro Bowler had a mixed 2025 in Buffalo. He logged four sacks and a 17.5 percent pressure rate over the first eight games but only one sack and an 8.3 percent pressure rate over the back nine, including two postseason contests. He’ll turn 31 years old in July and is best-suited as a rotational edge rusher. Bosa played four of his best seasons for former Chargers DC Gus Bradley. His brother, Nick Bosa, won Defensive Rookie of the Year playing for then-Niners DC Robert Saleh. Those two coaches are now together, running the defense in Tennessee. The Titans’ trade for Jermaine Johnson II and draft selection of Keldric Faulk have vastly improved the top of the depth chart, but Bosa would be a strong depth piece. They also have a league-high $63.1 million in available cap space. There’s at least one team that goes worst-to-first just about every year in the NFL. This move could bolster Tennessee’s bid in the AFC South.
Over Jayden Daniels’ first three games in 2025 (Weeks 1, 2 and 5), Samuel totaled 236 yards and scored three touchdowns. Then injuries derailed much of the remaining Commanders season. As Gregg Rosenthal wrote of Samuel: "His burst seems to come and go these days, so a role with reduced snaps could maximize his impact." How about a cross-country trip to join Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston in Los Angeles? Samuel would be a versatile offensive weapon for Justin Herbert and Co. The Chargers have the third-most cap space in the league ($45.8 million, per Over The Cap), so they could absolutely afford him. And best of all: The most productive season of Samuel’s career, by far, came with the 49ers in 2021. He logged career highs in receptions (77), receiving yards (1,405) and yards per catch (18.2), plus a game-breaking 365 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns. The offensive coordinator in San Fran that season? Mike McDaniel ... under the tutelage of Kyle Shanahan, of course. McDaniel’s now the man in L.A. This reunion could be electric -- pun intended -- for both Samuel and the Bolts.
The 49ers won seven of their last nine games in 2025, including the playoffs. The only two losses: against Seattle in Week 18 and against Seattle in the Divisional Round. You know, that 41-6 shellacking in which the ‘Hawks pressured Brock Purdy on 39.4 percent of his dropbacks. This offseason, San Francisco lost starting guard Spencer Burford in free agency, so an upgrade on the interior feels important. Zeitler, a 14-year veteran, earned a top-15 overall PFF grade among guards in each of the last two season and is the only still-available guard from Rosenthal’s Top 101. At 36 years old, Zeitler is likely headed for another one-year contract, but the Niners are contenders with a need -- and $44.9 million in cap space -- so it makes a lot of sense. Unless they're comfortable rocking with Dominick Puni and Connor Colby as their starters, Zeitler is a no-brainer add.
Reddick was a Pro Bowler in 2023. Then, he departed Philadelphia in a trade and held out through the start of the following season in New York -- and he lost a lot of his luster. Since the start of the 2024 campaign, he's totaled just 3.5 sacks and 62 QB pressures, a sharp drop from the double-digit sacks and 50-plus pressures he logged in four straight seasons prior. It still feels like Reddick, who turns 32 in the fall, could have an impact in the right scheme and with the squad. A potential solution is to put him opposite Micah Parsons in a Green Bay defense coordinated by DC Jonathan Gannon. You know, the guy who was coordinating Philly’s unit back in 2022, when Reddick recorded a career-high 16 sacks and 76 pressures. With Gannon on the sticks and Parsons drawing all the attention on the other edge, Reddick could be unlocked for a renaissance season, and the Packers could field one of the scarier pass rushes in the league.
I used to be a researcher here at the NFL, so I’ve seen every mind-boggling statistic you can imagine. That the New York Jets managed zero interceptions over the entirety of the 2025 season remains one of the most absurd facts I’ve ever encountered. It’s unconscionable. So let’s fix it. Diggs’ 11 interceptions in 2021 remain the most by any player in a season in the last 40 years. He also had three in 12 games as a rookie in 2020 and three in 2022; then a rash of injuries derailed each of his last three seasons. Diggs is the perfect low-cost, low-risk, high-reward signing for a team like the Jets. If he can’t rediscover his early upside, then no harm, no foul; the team signed Nahshon Wright and drafted D’Angelo Ponds at the position. But if the 27-year-old harnesses his Pro Bowl form once again, Gang Green could get an excellent bargain and end up with a sneaky-strong secondary next season and beyond, despite trading Sauce Gardner away last November.
Throughout the heart of April, analysts everywhere had Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq going to the Panthers in the 2026 NFL Draft. That potential pairing fell off a bit in popularity over the final days before the event, and he ended up getting snatched by the Jets three picks before Carolina at No. 19 -- but the need for additional weaponry in Bryce Young's arsenal remains high. The only pass catchers GM Dan Morgan has added this entire offseason were WR Chris Brazzell II in Round 3 and UDFA wideout Kobe Prentice. Young could still use an athletic option at tight end to work the seams and threaten defenses in the red zone. Enter Njoku. Over the last five years, only four tight ends have more yards and touchdowns than Njoku -- George Kittle, Mark Andrews, Travis Kelce and Hunter Henry. His numbers dipped in 2025, between knee issues and the ascent of Harold Fannin Jr. in Cleveland, but he’s good for 600 yards and six touchdowns if healthy. Carolina’s not in great cap shape, but it could almost certainly shift enough money around to sign Njoku at a nice discount.