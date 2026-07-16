Brian Burns: Offenses will have to deal with 'organized chaos' from Giants LB corps

"I have never seen that," Burns said. "Yeah, these are going to be the biggest [inside] linebackers I've ever played with. ... It does a ton [for the defense], honestly, and then they are two guys that can move sideline to sideline, great speed, closing speed, able to play in space, cover. So, it does a lot honestly because the run defense should be better with them because they're able to take on these blocks that's climbing up to them, as well as the versatility that we're going to have with this defense as far as blitzing and getting to different fronts just because of the size that they are."