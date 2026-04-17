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News roundup

NFL news roundup: Falcons trade Ruke Orhorhoro to Jaguars for Maason Smith in DT swap

Published: Apr 17, 2026 at 03:05 PM
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NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons

TRADES

Houston Texans
Houston Texans

SIGNINGS

Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars

TRADES

New York Giants
New York Giants

WORKOUTS

  • GM Joe Schoen will be attending Arizona State WR Jordyn Tyson's workout for NFL teams on Friday in Tempe, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported.

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