NFL news roundup: Falcons trade Ruke Orhorhoro to Jaguars for Maason Smith in DT swap

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
TRADES
- DT Maason Smith is acquired in a trade with the Jaguars in exchange for DT Ruke Orhorhoro, per ESPN. The team has since announced the news.
SIGNINGS
- DE Will Anderson Jr. is signing a three-year, $150 million contract extension with Houston, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
TRADES
- DT Ruke Orhorhoro is being acquired in a trade with the Falcons in exchange for DT Maason Smith, per ESPN. The team has since announced the news.
WORKOUTS
- GM Joe Schoen will be attending Arizona State WR Jordyn Tyson's workout for NFL teams on Friday in Tempe, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported.