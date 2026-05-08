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NFL Network: Jets RB Breece Hall signing three-year, $45.75 million contract

Published: May 08, 2026 at 03:00 PM Updated: May 08, 2026 at 03:28 PM
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Michael Baca

Digital Content Editor

Breece Hall won't be playing on the franchise tag in 2026, and is set to lead Jets backfield for years to come.

New York and Hall have agreed to a three-year, $45.75 million contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Friday. Hall's $15.25 million APY makes him the third-highest paid running back in the NFL behind Saquon Barkley and Christian McCaffrey.

It's a significant pay bump for Hall, who was given the franchise tag by the Jets in March after producing his first 1,000-yard rushing season in 2025. The extension is also an affirmed commitment from New York after the club traded away several key players amid a lost season, including former first-round pick Sauce Gardner.

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Along with wide receiver Garrett Wilson, who was handed a major extension last offseason, Hall is now validated as one of the key pieces of a Jets franchise that's looking to turn the page under head coach Aaron Glenn.

Hall has been a steady producer since arriving as a second-round pick in 2022. He burst onto the scene in his second season, falling just six yards short of 1,000 rushing yards while also producing 591 yards through the air and generating a career-best nine total touchdowns.

Despite a tumultuous run of quarterback play in New York the past few seasons, Hall has been a consistent contributor for the Jets. He's played in all but two games the past three campaigns and saw career highs in carries (243) and yards (1,065) for an offense that had little threat with its passing attack in 2025. Hall also produced 350 receiving yards last season -- the third-highest total for the Jets.

The Jets will certainly feature Hall in their offense as the unit gets undertaken by new offensive coordinator Frank Reich in 2026 and returns a healthy Wilson, who missed a majority of the prior season due to injury. Geno Smith's return as Gang Green's starting QB signals the club's page-turning in 2026.

However, in signing Hall to a hefty extension, there's no question who will be carrying the ground game for the foreseeable future in New York.

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