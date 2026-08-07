Jets OC Frank Reich thinks QB Geno Smith, 35, is in his prime: 'Feels like he's 28'

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- Frank Reich had to think for a second while raving -- again -- about Geno Smith, pondering the New York Jets quarterback's age.

“I don't know how old he is. Isn't he past 35?,” the offensive coordinator asked Friday before being told Smith is actually 35. “It feels like he's 28. I'm telling you, it feels like physically, I see no ... like, he is in his prime, physically.”

Not bad for a quarterback entering his 14th NFL season, a journey that began as a second-round draft pick of the Jets in 2013 and has included several ups and downs on the field along the way.

“Like his arm, the way he moves, his feet in the pocket, he’s physically in his prime,” said Reich, in his first season running the Jets' offense. “So he takes great care of himself and that’s going to help this team.”