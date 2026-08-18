Commissioner Roger Goodell says 'no doubt' there eventually will be NFL team outside U.S.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell recently said in an interview with a German publication that he has "no doubt" that eventually there will be a team in the league that is based outside of the U.S.

"At some point, there will be NFL teams outside the USA," Goodell said, per ESPN.com. "I have no doubt that this will happen one day."

Goodell's comments came during an appearance with German outlet RTL/ntv ahead of a record nine international games this season, including a Week 10 game in Munich between the New England Patriots and Detroit Lions.

NFL owners in May passed a resolution to allow an increase to 10 international games beyond the 2026 season, and Goodell has stated in the past that the league's goal is to play 16 international games.

The NFL's 2026 international slate begins in Week 1 with the league's first-ever game in Australia when the San Francisco 49ers face the Los Angeles Rams in Melbourne.