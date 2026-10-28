NFL trade grades: Evaluating every deal made ahead of the 2026 deadline

Date of trade: Oct. 27

SAN FRANCISCO RECEIVES:

DL DeForest Buckner

GRADE: A-

INDIANAPOLIS RECEIVES:

2027 fourth-round pick

GRADE: B+

We didn’t have to wait long to find out how others in the NFC West would react to the Seahawks’ splash move for Quenton Nelson. Hours later, the 49ers bolstered their defensive interior by bringing back Buckner, whom they traded to Indy in 2020.

The reunion was telegraphed for weeks. Buckner, clearly fed up with the mounting losses in Indianapolis, began voicing his displeasure. Couple that with the 49ers' need along the defensive line, and the move made almost too much sense. The Niners have the cap space to cover the remainder of Buckner’s contract, assuming it’s not adjusted, and are all-in after their first loss of the season.

Bucker has 47.0 sacks since 2020 (tied for second among defensive tackles, behind only Chris Jones’ 55), 122 sacks, 420 tackles and 312 QB pressures. The big man can still be a people mover on the interior. However, the 32-year-old is showing some signs of a slide. He generated four sacks in 10 games in 2025, his fewest since 2017. His pass-rush percentages are also down a tick from the past couple of years. He’s generated an 8.3% QB pressure rate through seven games. Buckner was at 10.3% in 2025 and 11.7% in 2024. Similarly, his run-stop rates have dipped, as well, going from 15.7% in 2024 to 15.6 in 2025 to 12.4% in 2026. Is it age or can we just chalk the dips up to playing in a struggling defense for a losing team?

Regardless of whether he’s on the downturn, Buckner represents an upgrade in the middle of the 49ers' battered defensive line. Paired with Osa Odighizuwa, the Niners now have two players who can push the pocket. If Buckner also boosts the interior run D, probably the 49ers' weakest spot at this point, it will be a clear win for the Niners.

The cost might be a tad much for an 11-year pro on the back nine of his career who could be a short-term rental, but a fourth-rounder isn't exorbitant by any stretch. It’s the type of move a team like the 49ers, in a Super Bowl window, should make. I’ll reward aggression with Day 3 draft picks when it nets a good player who can make a difference in a playoff run.

Buckner was probably the most obvious asset the Colts had that was going to be moved. He was in the final year of his contract, clearly unhappy, and any compensatory pick they could have received back would have been at most a fifth-rounder in 2028 (due to how long he’s been in the league) — if he even signs a deal big enough to qualify in 2027. Getting a fourth-rounder in 2027 out of that is a win for Indy.

The Colts need as many lotto tickets as possible for the next general manager. I’d expect Ed Dobbs to listen to offers on any of his pending free agents, and potentially others under contract beyond 2027. The only real issue with today’s deal is that, as with Nelson, the Colts might have gotten more for Buckner -- possibly a late-round sweetener -- by shopping him around for another two weeks. Even with that qualification, I still like the return Indy got in this swap.