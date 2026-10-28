NFL trade grades: Evaluating every deal made ahead of the 2026 deadline
With the 2026 NFL trade deadline set for Nov. 10, NFL.com breaks down every trade made since the start of the regular season.
Colts part with another Pro Bowler, get pick from 49ers
Date of trade: Oct. 27
SAN FRANCISCO RECEIVES:
GRADE: A-
INDIANAPOLIS RECEIVES:
- 2027 fourth-round pick
GRADE: B+
We didn’t have to wait long to find out how others in the NFC West would react to the Seahawks’ splash move for Quenton Nelson. Hours later, the 49ers bolstered their defensive interior by bringing back Buckner, whom they traded to Indy in 2020.
The reunion was telegraphed for weeks. Buckner, clearly fed up with the mounting losses in Indianapolis, began voicing his displeasure. Couple that with the 49ers' need along the defensive line, and the move made almost too much sense. The Niners have the cap space to cover the remainder of Buckner’s contract, assuming it’s not adjusted, and are all-in after their first loss of the season.
Bucker has 47.0 sacks since 2020 (tied for second among defensive tackles, behind only Chris Jones’ 55), 122 sacks, 420 tackles and 312 QB pressures. The big man can still be a people mover on the interior. However, the 32-year-old is showing some signs of a slide. He generated four sacks in 10 games in 2025, his fewest since 2017. His pass-rush percentages are also down a tick from the past couple of years. He’s generated an 8.3% QB pressure rate through seven games. Buckner was at 10.3% in 2025 and 11.7% in 2024. Similarly, his run-stop rates have dipped, as well, going from 15.7% in 2024 to 15.6 in 2025 to 12.4% in 2026. Is it age or can we just chalk the dips up to playing in a struggling defense for a losing team?
Regardless of whether he’s on the downturn, Buckner represents an upgrade in the middle of the 49ers' battered defensive line. Paired with Osa Odighizuwa, the Niners now have two players who can push the pocket. If Buckner also boosts the interior run D, probably the 49ers' weakest spot at this point, it will be a clear win for the Niners.
The cost might be a tad much for an 11-year pro on the back nine of his career who could be a short-term rental, but a fourth-rounder isn't exorbitant by any stretch. It’s the type of move a team like the 49ers, in a Super Bowl window, should make. I’ll reward aggression with Day 3 draft picks when it nets a good player who can make a difference in a playoff run.
Buckner was probably the most obvious asset the Colts had that was going to be moved. He was in the final year of his contract, clearly unhappy, and any compensatory pick they could have received back would have been at most a fifth-rounder in 2028 (due to how long he’s been in the league) — if he even signs a deal big enough to qualify in 2027. Getting a fourth-rounder in 2027 out of that is a win for Indy.
The Colts need as many lotto tickets as possible for the next general manager. I’d expect Ed Dobbs to listen to offers on any of his pending free agents, and potentially others under contract beyond 2027. The only real issue with today’s deal is that, as with Nelson, the Colts might have gotten more for Buckner -- possibly a late-round sweetener -- by shopping him around for another two weeks. Even with that qualification, I still like the return Indy got in this swap.
Date of trade: Oct. 27
SEATTLE RECEIVES:
GRADE: A
INDIANAPOLIS RECEIVES:
- 2027 third-round pick
- 2028 fifth-round pick
GRADE: B
The Seahawks had some sneaky issues along the offensive line despite entering the season with the same five that helped win a Super Bowl. While the run game concerns have mostly been pinned on the running backs, the blocking has struggled to open holes. On 184 RB carries, the Seahawks have just 92 yards before contact this season, per Next Gen Stats, and they’ve been stuffed 37 times. That’s not the type of offense Mike Macdonald wants to employ. Yes, getting Zach Charbonnet and Jadarian Price back healthy could have helped, but general manager John Schneider went to cure the root cause.
Nelson is an eight-time Pro Bowl guard who is still playing at a Hall of Fame level. The 30-year-old can open holes in the run game, is a weapon as a puller, and is superior as a pass protector -- in eight seasons in Indy, he allowed no more than eight QB hits in a single season, per PFF. The Seahawks just added the NFL's most complete guard. How will the rest of the NFC West respond?
The addition will immediately help Sam Darnold. Keeping the QB clean will go a long way toward negating some of the wayward interceptions. Adding Nelson also aids whoever lines up at left tackle, where starter Charles Cross is expected to miss a week or two with a high ankle sprain. Importing the left guard will bump second-year player Grey Zabel to right guard, where he played in college and where Seattle has had trouble for a while. Anthony Bradford struggled even during the Super Bowl run.
The price for Seattle is excellent, given that it's expected to get a slew of compensatory picks in 2027. Nelson being on an expiring deal also helps. If he leaves for a big deal, the Seahawks would be in line for another comp pick in 2028. We’ve seen Schneider re-sign players acquired in-season as well -- Leonard Williams and Rashid Shaheed -- so it’s not guaranteed to be a rental for the Seahawks either. It’s not every day you can snag a future Hall of Famer to fill a significant hole without giving up a pick in the top two rounds.
I was somewhat surprised Indy couldn’t get a second-round pick back, given the overwhelming need across the league along the offensive line. But we know that GMs are stingier in-season, then become drunken sailors on draft day, so maybe I shouldn’t be so amazed.
I can’t blame the Colts for moving any and all assets to recoup Chris Ballard's mistakes, but I wonder if they’d have gotten more by waiting until closer to the deadline? Without a first-round pick, which right now would be in the top 10, and a roster riddled with holes, the next general manager needs as much ammo as possible. Stripping down the roster will only make the Sauce Gardner trade sting even more.
Given Nelson’s status as a pending free agent, the Colts could have waited and let him walk in free agency, but the compensation would have been a third-round pick max in 2028. This trade allows them to get the pick a year earlier and adds a fifth-round sweetener.
Trading away their best player two weeks before the trade deadline suggests a teardown is in play. Indy should be very active over the next fortnight, and you can bet any GM with a need is going to put in a call to Colts interim GM Ed Dodds.
Cards deal former No. 4 pick to Texans
Date of trade: Oct. 12
HOUSTON RECEIVES:
- WR Marvin Harrison Jr.
- 2027 sixth-round draft pick
GRADE: C
ARIZONA RECEIVES:
- 2027 second-round draft pick
- 2027 seventh-round draft pick
GRADE: B+
When the trade details came through, I assumed it was a typo that the Texans shipped a 2027 second-round pick for a player who was clearly out of the rotation in Arizona. My brain rationalized it as a 2028 second-rounder or a 2027 fourth-rounder.
Nope.
The Texans paid a premium pick in the upcoming draft for a shot at revitalizing Harrison’s career.
The Cards reportedly had made it known they were holding out for a second-round pick. The moment the Texans upped their bid to a second in 2027, they pounced. I don’t fault Arizona for moving on right now. In four games in 2026, Harrison caught five passes on 13 targets for 85 yards and one touchdown -- that’s like a half of one game for the upper echelon of WRs. Harrison has generated 0.6 yards per route run this year, the third-lowest among players with at least 100 routes, per Next Gen Stats.
Basically, Harrison has been doing little more than a cardio workout on Sundays.
Getting a second-rounder is solid work. The grade isn’t higher because the same brass that acquired that asset used the No. 4 overall pick on Harrison in 2024. Monti Ossenfort still gets docked for whiffing on a prime selection.
I understand why the Texans would take a swing on Harrison. Like most of the league, they probably gave the Ohio State product a very high pre-draft grade. Reuniting him with former Buckeyes teammate C.J. Stroud could bring out the best in the wideout. The Texans have struggled mightily to move the ball when Nico Collins has been injured, and given Collins' history and the hard hits he takes, he’s not guaranteed to make it through the rest of the season without missing time. After laying an egg for four weeks, the 1-4 Texans don’t have any more wiggle room.
Harrison’s contract isn’t onerous, giving Houston some insurance if Tank Dell never returns to form or Jayden Higgins is delayed next year coming off a season-ending injury. In the short term, this trade is somewhat duplicative of the much cheaper deal in which it acquired Kayshon Boutte. It's more costly but gives the club more control of the future.
Mostly, I don’t love the price tag for a player who hasn’t been who we thought he was. For it to make sense to give up a Day 2 pick, the Texans need Harrison to finally break out after two mediocre seasons. Perhaps in improved surroundings and on a team that clearly wants him with a QB he knows and trusts, Harrison can blossom. Frankly, I, probably like many scouts, can’t figure out the disconnect between a player who looked as polished and well-rounded as Harrison did at OSU and the one we’ve seen lope about for two-plus years. The question is whether you believe the scouting or the two separate coaching staffs who haven’t found much use for him.
The Texans are betting on their scouting.
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Eagles send Pro Bowl OL to Ravens
Date of trade: Oct. 7
BALTIMORE RECEIVES:
- C Cam Jurgens
- 2027 seventh-round draft pick
GRADE: B+
PHILADELPHIA RECEIVES:
- 2027 fifth-round draft pick
- 2028 second-round draft pick
GRADE: A-
We should start with the obvious: The two-time Pro Bowler was available for a reason, especially after the same offensive line saw a future Hall of Famer Lane Johnson retire the day prior. Jurgens is currently a Pro Bowler in name only.
After battling through a back injury in 2024 to help the Eagles net a Super Bowl ring, Jurgens has not been the same player. He struggled through last season and has been a liability through four games this year. His pass blocking has never been otherworldly, but it’s particularly crumbled after he was asked to move to left guard the past three weeks. Blame the previous injuries or the ill fit in the Eagles' new blocking scheme, but Jurgens has been borderline unplayable the past few weeks. Drew Kendall played better than Jurgens at center in Sean Mannion’s scheme, so a move back wasn’t in the cards. It got so bad that Nick Sirianni was fending off questions about potentially benching the guard. Instead, Philly shipped him out of town.
We know that Howie Roseman doesn’t care what year he gets his picks -- famously saying a first-round pick is a first-round pick regarding the A.J. Brown trade this offseason when Philly netted a '28 first. However, we can dock him ever so slightly for delayed satisfaction. Otherwise, getting a second-rounder for a struggling player who was not a fit is a home run. In the short term, the Eagles offensive line is in flux, with Willie Lampkin in line to take over at guard. The hope is that Landon Dickerson returns to form when he eventually comes off injured reserve.
The trade is jarring coming right after Johnson’s retirement, but getting a significant draft pick back for a player who was on the verge of being benched makes sense. Philly is now loaded in the 2028 draft with two firsts and two seconds.
Even acknowledging Jurgens' significant struggles, the play makes sense for the Ravens. The plans to replace Tyler Linderbaum, who signed with the Raiders in free agency, this summer were wobbly from the start. The ones they rode with, Danny Pinter, Jovaughn Gwyn and Ethan Pocic, have all landed on injured reserve. Counting on Pocic coming off injury was always a gamble. The Ravens crapped out. Instead of sticking with rookie Olaivavega Ioane out of position at center, Baltimore will take a roll of the dice that Jurgens can get back to form. It’s not a terrible gamble, and it’s conceivable the 27-year-old can bounce back with a return to center in a different scheme.
Jurgens’ contract, which has him under team control through 2029 for relatively cheap, is also desirable for Baltimore.
Injury is always part of the equation, and Jurgens enters his time in Baltimore in the league's concussion protocol, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported. If he’s healthy and returns to form, this will be an excellent move for Baltimore. If he continues to struggle or misses a ton of time, it will be the latest swing and miss in trying to replace Linderbaum.
Porter drama ends in trade to Dallas
Date of trade: Oct. 1
DALLAS RECEIVES:
GRADE: A-
PITTSBURGH RECEIVES:
- 2027 sixth-round draft pick
- 2028 second-round draft pick
GRADE: C+
The Cowboys desperately needed corner help for a defense that has floundered despite the offseason upgrades. I’ll credit Jerry Jones for not sitting on his hands, instead doing what we have been asking general managers to do for years: Be bold, make moves, and don’t overvalue your own picks during a season. We won’t know if the trade pays off in the long term, but the Cowboys certainly improved in 2026.
At his peak, Porter is a physical cover man who can be sticky on the outside and mirror top receivers. He’ll slide well into Christian Parker’s scheme, allowing Dallas to play man coverage on the outside with more physicality than in the first three weeks. Sure, he racks up some penalties, but so do most CBs. You’ll live with the trade-off for a corner with JPJ’s skill set.
That Dallas didn’t have to give up a premier pick until 2028 also improved its grade. Assuming that Porter plays, the Cowboys get a top-shelf CB for a relatively cheap up-front cost. Jones seems to be hoping he can copy the success he had with the George Pickens trade, pushing off the long-term talks until down the road. It’s a needle-threading but one that could work. If Porter plays well, Dallas could extend him in the offseason, use the franchise tag on the CB, or let him walk and recoup a potential third-round compensatory pick in 2028. Possibly moving down one round in '28 and giving up a sixth-rounder for a potential Pro Bowl player in a year when you’re all in is a stellar move. If Porter delivers 14 games of high-level play, it’s worth it.
Of course, if Porter gets hurt or implodes, this all goes for naught. However, if he continues on this track, it is a short-term win for the Cowboys. The long-term question can be shelved.
I don’t fault the Steelers for not wanting to pay Porter top-CB money. If he were seeking a $30-million-type deal in line with Christian Gonzalez or Devon Witherspoon, I would have balked too. JPJ is good. He’s not at that level. Trading him away relieved Pittsburgh of that problem.
The issue I have is that it appears Steelers GM Omar Khan either overplayed his hand or didn’t anticipate Porter’s gumption when it came to a new deal. If Khan had never planned to meet the corner’s contract demands, he should have made a move in the spring or early summer. A player of Porter’s caliber is worth more than a second-round pick two drafts down the road. The timing of the impasse reduced the compensation.
Now the Steelers are without a top corner and find themselves thin and young at the position. Not a good combo!
If things spiral in Pittsburgh, it’s fair to wonder if Khan will even be around to make that second-round pick in 2028. The GM took over in 2022 and received early praise for fleecing the Bears in the Chase Claypool trade that brought back a second-rounder. That pick became Porter. Khan has now moved him for pennies on the dollar. Add in a string of so-so drafts, the Pickens trade and other questionable moves, and the seat in Pittsburgh could get hot for Khan if the Steelers flounder.
Giants trade for McCarthy after Dart injury
Date of trade: Sept. 28
NEW YORK RECEIVES:
GRADE: C
MINNESOTA RECEIVES:
- 2027 fifth-round draft pick
GRADE: C+
Minnesota signaled its intent to move on from the former No. 10 overall pick by inking Kyler Murray and bringing back Carson Wentz in the offseason. McCarthy got a slim shot at the starting job during training camp, but he couldn’t even fend off Wentz for the primary backup role. A former first-rounder turned clipboard holder is a bad look all around. Had another club made an offer of substance before the season, I believe the Vikings would have moved on then. Given McCarthy's rough preseason, however, it’s no surprise it took an injury to a starting QB to move the needle. A fifth-rounder isn’t nothing, and the Vikings save a few pennies. However, the reality is they turned a first, fourth, and late-round pick swap into 10 starts and a future fifth-rounder. That math isn’t mathing. McCarthy’s poor play and injury history left the Vikings with no good options. For a team in win-now mode, Minnesota didn’t have time to let the 23-year-old develop on his terms. Moving on makes sense, but the Vikings can’t get a high grade for the compensation.
New York took a shot that, in a new setting and in an offense keyed on the ground attack, John Harbaugh and his staff can do what Kevin O’Connell couldn't. I don't hate the price for a former first-round quarterback, who even the stingiest draft graders pegged as a Day 2 selection. Teams use fifth-rounders and later as QB dart throws all the time. The Giants' lack of 2027 picks is of concern, but they can deal with that later. With Jaxson Dart out for the regular season after knee surgery, the Giants needed to make some sort of move. Jameis Winston has shown he can hold the fort for a spell, but it’s a serious question if Harbaugh will give the boom-or-bust passer enough leash for a 15-game run. Bringing in McCarthy at least gives the Giants another alternative if Winston crumbles. At this stage, there aren’t a whole lot of other options. I’m not optimistic that McCarthy can turn his career around, but for a fifth-round pick it’s worth a shot for New York.