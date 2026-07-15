Patrick Mahomes says 'goal' remains to play in Chiefs' Week 1 game against Broncos

"After the season ended, it was just about getting back out there and try and do whatever I can to be able to participate in OTAs, which I did, and be ready to go for training camp," Mahomes said. "I know it's a long process, but you have these end goals. I'm just trying to achieve those end goals by dominating every single day. We've had a great recovery program going these last few months and we're in a good spot. Now it's just about trying to continue to do that so that I'm ready to go when the season comes around."