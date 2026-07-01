 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Broncos LB Nik Bonitto setting out to be 'better player than I was the previous year'

Published: Jul 01, 2026 at 12:01 PM
Author Image
Kevin Patra

Senior News Writer

Nik Bonitto continues to ascend the pass-rushing ranks.

The Denver Broncos edge menace made his second consecutive Pro Bowl in 2025 and finished fourth in Defensive Player of the Year voting -- a year after landing ninth. Bonitto finished with a career-high 14 sacks, 28 QB hits, and added 14 tackles for loss. However, he ended the season with just six sacks in the final 11 tilts -- 3.5 of those sacks coming in two games versus the Raiders -- signaling there is plenty more meat left on the bone.

"I want to continue to grow and be a better player than I was the previous year,'' Bonitto told Mike Klis of 9NEWS. "Whatever comes with that comes with it, but I just want to continue to get better."

Related Links

Bonitto spent the better part of the season wearing a wrap on his injured wrist, which he had surgery on following the campaign. The 26-year-old said the injury could have had an impact on his play down the stretch.

"It was a little bit of everything really,'' Bonitto said. "It was just trying to work through the whole wrist thing. Not being able to have ... wearing the cast, it kind of takes away a lot of stuff you can do. Hard to shed; hard to grab; all those things."

The edge rusher also added that he's seen a change in how offenses are approaching him.

"It was game-plan stuff too,'' Bonitto said. "Getting doubled more, getting chipped and cut more. It was all those things in a combination where it was a learning process for me as I continue to grow in my career."

Bonitto earned his four-year, $106 million contract extension last September. Now the athletic edge is out to prove he's worth the big money. If he can stay healthy, another career high in sacks should be on the way.

Related Content

news

Texans guard Ed Ingram: Landing in Houston was 'best thing to ever happen' to my career

Texans guard Ed Ingram found a home in Houston. Now he's ready to take his game to the next level after enjoying the best season of his career thus far in 2025.

news

Top 100 Players of 2026, Nos. 90-85: Chargers' Tuli Tuipulotu debuts; 49ers' Brock Purdy returns to list

"The Top 100 Players of 2026" -- voted on by the players themselves -- reveal is underway on X and NFL+!

news

Bears QB Caleb Williams on haters: 'I love them'

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams knows the more he succeeds, the louder the haters will become. He'll just sit back and listen.

news

Bills WR D.J. Moore buys out a store's entire stock of his shirts to give them away to fans

D.J. Moore joined the Bills this offseason following a trade from the Chicago Bears.

news

NFL Network: QB Brendan Sorsby will sit out 2026, be eligible for 2027 NFL Draft

The NFL, NFLPA and Sorsby reached a settlement which resolves any legal claims regarding the league's decision to forgo a supplemental draft this offseason and cements Sorsby's eligibility for the 2027 draft.

news

NFL news roundup: Jaguars announce promotions for coaches Shane Waldron, Heath Farwell

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Cardinals CB Will Johnson on facing NFC West gauntlet: 'I wouldn't want it any other way'

Cardinals cornerback Will Johnson is not shying away from taking on the NFC West gauntlet, instead insisting Arizona is in a great position to prove itself by playing some of the NFL's best.

news

Cowboys RB Javonte Williams: 'I've still got a lot more to prove'

The Dallas Cowboys kept bell cow running back Javonte Williams off the open market, inking him to a three-year contract early this offseason.

news

Falcons TE Kyle Pitts after inking new contract: 'There's a lot more out there'

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts inked a multi-year extension, kicking off what he believes will be the ascending portion of his career.

news

Lions release CB Terrion Arnold following recent arrest on eight felony charges

The Detroit Lions announced on Monday they have released cornerback Terrion Arnold following his recent arrest on eight felony charges in connection with a February robbery and kidnapping in Tampa, Florida.

news

NFL news roundup: Browns bring back Ryan Grigson as senior football advisor

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.