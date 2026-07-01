Broncos LB Nik Bonitto setting out to be 'better player than I was the previous year'

Bonitto spent the better part of the season wearing a wrap on his injured wrist, which he had surgery on following the campaign. The 26-year-old said the injury could have had an impact on his play down the stretch.

"It was a little bit of everything really,'' Bonitto said. "It was just trying to work through the whole wrist thing. Not being able to have ... wearing the cast, it kind of takes away a lot of stuff you can do. Hard to shed; hard to grab; all those things."

The edge rusher also added that he's seen a change in how offenses are approaching him.

"It was game-plan stuff too,'' Bonitto said. "Getting doubled more, getting chipped and cut more. It was all those things in a combination where it was a learning process for me as I continue to grow in my career."