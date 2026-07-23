It took a while, but Golden finally flashed his first-round pedigree in the Packers' playoff loss to Chicago. During his rookie campaign, Golden was often lost in the shuffle, putting up a goose egg in three tilts and falling below the 10-yard threshold in three other contests. Yet, the talent is there to make a stupendous jump in 2026. After dealing with injuries in 2025, including a nagging ankle ailment, Golden should be fully healthy heading into Year 2. We don’t need to look further than Davante Adams for a reminder of how early-career lower-body issues can slow down a transition to the NFL. The Packers have a clear top trio in 2026 with Golden, Jayden Reed and Christian Watson. Improved health and an increase in opportunities should lead to a more significant output for Golden. The leap is near.