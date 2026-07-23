2026 MVP RACE: ONE NON-QB CANDIDATE FROM EACH TEAMNFL MVP: ONE NON-QB CANDIDATE FROM EACH NFC TEAM IN 2026
"GMFB" picks who is most important player for the Carolina Panthers success not named quarterback Bryce Young.
It doesn’t take a true ball-knower to understand that quarterbacks tend to be widely viewed as the most valuable players on their respective teams. So, with that in mind, I’m taking a look at the rosters for all 32 clubs to identify the non-QB MVP for each squad. With the start of training camps just around the corner, here are my picks for the NFC.
McBride ascended to the top of the TE heap in 2025. While he could have more competition for the throne at his position in 2026 from the likes of Brock Bowers, Colston Loveland, Tyler Warren and other youngsters, McBride remains the most potent weapon in Arizona. His ability to separate and make contested catches allows QBs to force-feed him the ball in any situation. Assuming new Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur is implementing an offense similar to the one run by his former boss, Sean McVay, the tight end will remain a centerpiece of the scheme. McBride’s chances of repeating or improving on his 1,200-yard season will be enhanced if Jacoby Brissett remains the QB1.
The game's most electric runner should fit perfectly into Kevin Stefanski's wide-zone-centric offense. In his first five seasons as an offensive coordinator or head coach (2019-2023), Stefanski’s offenses ranked among the top 10 teams in rush attempts each year and were among the top six in rushing yards in four of those five campaigns. At the foundation of his offense is the ground game, with play-action and boots as counters. Robinson has a chance to improve on his back-to-back seasons with 1,400-plus ground yards, potentially putting him in position to win his first rushing title. He also could threaten Chris Johnson's single-season scrimmage-yards record (2,509).
It took about 45 seconds for McMillan to become Bryce Young’s go-to target. As a rookie, T-Mac feasted on intermediate routes, finishing with 70 total catches (on 122 targets) for 1,014 yards and seven TDs. As good as McMillan’s rookie season was, there was still significant meat left on the bone. If the 6-foot-5, 212-pounder improves his contested-catch ability and route running to generate more separation, he could soar into the upper echelon of wideouts in Year 2. The addition of rookie burner Chris Brazzell II on the outside could open up the intermediate digs, comebacks and outs that McMillan thrived on during his debut campaign. On a club that needs the offense to take a step forward to remain atop the division, McMillan should take a giant leap in 2026.
The Bears finally employed a sexy offense last season, which overshadowed Wright’s ascension toward the top of the right tackle rankings. The 325-pounder has improved in each of his three seasons as both a road grader and pass protector. He shined in Year 1 under Ben Johnson, generating a career-best 3.8 percent pressure rate allowed last year, per Pro Football Focus (a shade below first-team All-Pro Penei Sewell’s 3.3 percent figure). Wright has the tools to continue climbing the charts as one of the best blockers in the NFL. At the very least, the man should earn a Pro Bowl nod after being snubbed last season.
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The Cowboys anticipate a defensive turnaround under new coordinator Christian Parker after ranking last in points allowed in 2025. If the club is to make a leap on that side of the ball, it’ll be spearheaded by Williams’ rejuvenation. He’s coming off a down season by his standards, generating just 2.5 sacks, but he still earned 45 QB pressures (tied for seventh-most among DTs, per Next Gen Stats) and his 11.9 percent pressure rate ranked fifth (min. 200 pass rushes). The 28-year-old isn’t far removed from leading all DTs in QB pressures (71 in 2023) or racking up a career-high 12 sacks (2022). In Parker’s defense, Williams will be asked to cause havoc in the backfield. If he does so, Williams will be recognized as one of the top interior forces yet again, and Dallas' D will finally get back on track.
The assumption that Sewell will move from right to left tackle without missing a beat speaks to the blocker’s talent. Few expect him to stumble, yet it’s easier said than done -- even perennial Pro Bowler Tristan Wirfs saw his efficiency dip slightly in his first season after making the same move in Tampa in 2023. If Sewell pulls it off without a hitch and remains an All-Pro, his standing among his peers will be solidified. Sewell’s importance to the Lions getting back on track is obvious. The entire offensive line rework rests on his ability to protect Jared Goff’s blind side, stabilize the young unit and get an explosive offense going again. He is the keystone in Detroit.
It took a while, but Golden finally flashed his first-round pedigree in the Packers' playoff loss to Chicago. During his rookie campaign, Golden was often lost in the shuffle, putting up a goose egg in three tilts and falling below the 10-yard threshold in three other contests. Yet, the talent is there to make a stupendous jump in 2026. After dealing with injuries in 2025, including a nagging ankle ailment, Golden should be fully healthy heading into Year 2. We don’t need to look further than Davante Adams for a reminder of how early-career lower-body issues can slow down a transition to the NFL. The Packers have a clear top trio in 2026 with Golden, Jayden Reed and Christian Watson. Improved health and an increase in opportunities should lead to a more significant output for Golden. The leap is near.
Plenty of good options here, but I’m not going to pretend that importing the single-season sack king isn’t the most massive move in 2026. It’s mind-boggling to consider the numbers Garrett put up as a member of a Browns team that trailed most weeks and, therefore, faced offenses that weren’t forced to throw to play catch-up. There aren't many garbage-time sacks in Garrett’s 125.5 career QB takedowns. Now he’s playing with a top-tier offense on a defense that completely remade its secondary. Garrett could threaten his own sack record in Los Angeles.
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However the QB room shakes out, it should work in Jefferson’s favor. Kyler Murray taking over portends more on-target looks from a QB known to force-feed top receivers. If J.J. McCarthy somehow wins the gig, it will be because he improved by leaps and bounds. Regardless, Jefferson is in a prime spot to bounce back after posting career lows in receiving yards (1,048) and TDs (two) over 17 games last season. Receivers of Jefferson’s caliber don’t stay down long. He didn’t forget how to run a route or catch a pigskin. If Jettas gets better QB play, he’ll soar back to the top of the charts.
I had Etienne penciled in here prior to the Alvin Kamara news confirming he’ll return. I’m sticking with my choice. The Saints went out of their way to ink Etienne in free agency, viewing him as the ideal back to thrive in Kellen Moore’s scheme. Etienne is coming off a 1,107-yard, seven-TD season on the ground in Jacksonville. He’ll have a better offensive line in New Orleans -- one that could creep into the top tier by the end of the year. Even if Kamara siphons off some carries and caps Etienne’s receiving ceiling, I still think the 27-year-old smashes in 2026.
As a rookie, Carter might have netted just four sacks, but he led Big Blue with 72 QB pressures -- seventh-most in the league, per NGS -- and a 15.4 percent QB pressure rate. The edge rusher showed improvement down the stretch, logging 3.5 of his four sacks in the final five weeks. With a strong get-off and more seasoning, Carter should put up bigger numbers in 2026. The Giants upgraded the surroundings for new defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson, which should provide more opportunities for Carter to cause havoc on a consistent basis after ebbs and flows last season.
Much was made of the Eagles' offensive falloff last season. One of the lesser-discussed aspects was the explosive plays from Barkley drying up. It’s natural to see some regression following a 2,000-yard campaign, but Barkley lost 1.7 yards per carry from his 5.8 mark in 2024 to 4.1 in 2025. The RB had just four runs of 20-plus yards -- the same number as Jaxson Dart and Marcus Mariota. With the offensive line returning healthier than a year ago, I’m sure we will see a more explosive Barkley. Not a ton is known about Sean Mannion’s plans, but if he takes anything from his former boss in Green Bay, we’d expect Philly to lean on the ground game -- the Packers ran the ball on the fifth-highest percentage of plays last season.
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Should this be Christian McCaffrey or a rejuvenated Nick Bosa? Probably. But I’d like to take this time to note that I’m on board with the swelling belief that Evans can bring a dimension to San Francisco that Kyle Shanahan’s offense has lacked: a legit go-to X receiver who can win on his own. Evans owns the potential to completely open up an already very good offense. Sure, he turns 33 next month and is coming off his first season below the 1,000-yard mark out of 12 campaigns. Could the gas tank run out? Perhaps. But there isn’t a more professional receiver in the NFL right now. I’m betting on Evans staying healthy, becoming a boundary-stretching weapon, and taking Shanny's offense to a height unseen.
The Super Bowl champions’ best player is the highest-paid receiver in the NFL. Smith-Njigba blasted off in 2025, leading the NFL with 1,793 yards while catching 119 passes and 10 TDs. Not shabby for a 6-foot, 197-pound receiver. JSN’s superpowered ability to get open allows Sam Darnold the confidence to force-feed his top receiver in any situation. There isn’t a route he can’t run nor a pass he can’t get to. The most pristine route runner in the league is open more than Waffle House. The worry here is that the transition from Klint Kubiak, who routinely schemed JSN in space, to first-time play-caller Brian Fleury could come with some stumbles. However, JSN is too good to worry about such folly.
When healthy, Wirfs is the definition of a stonewall. The left tackle shields Baker Mayfield’s blind side while being able to blow open holes in the ground game. Earning six consecutive Pro Bowls, only injury slowed Wirfs last season, when he missed five games, including two crucial losses down the stretch. Playing through some nicks last year lessened Wirfs' production, but the Iowa product is in line to bounce back. Outside of Mayfield, there isn’t a more important Buccaneer in 2026.
As we sit today, McLaurin isn’t just the Commanders’ top target, he’s the only receiver on the club that had more than 400 yards last season. Washington could still add a veteran -- Stefon Diggs or Brandon Aiyuk (if he’s ever released and if he still wants to play football) -- but as we enter training camp, it’s all Scary Terry. He’s coming off an injury-plagued season, in which he played 10 games, earning a career-low 582 yards and three TDs. McLaurin and Jayden Daniels participated in just three games together all season. If both stay healthy, expect McLaurin’s production to skyrocket back to where it was when the wideout earned second-team All-Pro honors while catching 13 TDs in 2024.