Saints, 5-time Pro Bowl RB Alvin Kamara agree to restructured contract to stay in New Orleans

The 30-year-old Kamara, who's scored more points for the Saints than any non-kicker in history, began his career as the 2017 AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and heads into Year 10 having run for 7,250 yards and 61 touchdowns, and tallied 606 receptions (second in club chronicle) for 4,948 yards (fifth) and 25 more touchdowns.

Kamara's future -- with the only team he's played for and in the NFL, overall -- had been a matter in question for some time, but those questions increased after the signing of Etienne.

Second-year Saints head coach Kellen Moore initially did his best to avoid directly discussing what could lay ahead with Kamara. Later, he deemed that the Saints had a great situation with Kamara and Etienne both on board in the RB room, and Kamara himself spoke about looking forward to another season in the Big Easy. That's the plan now.

Memorably, Kamara said last season that he would "go drink a pina colada somewhere" if the Saints traded him, rather than play for another team.

Each of Kamara's Pro Bowl selections came over the first five seasons of his career, when he was a perfect complement to quarterback Drew Brees under head coach Sean Payton. Kamara quickly became one of the elite dual threats out of the backfield.

Starting in Kamara's rookie year of 2017, New Orleans went to the playoffs in four consecutive seasons with a matching streak of NFC South titles.

Kamara, who stunningly has never had a 1,000-yard rushing season, had 1,500-plus scrimmage yards in three of his first four seasons, and north of 80 catches in all of his first four campaigns.

In 2024, Kamara posted 1,493 scrimmage yards -- his highest tally since his stellar 2020 showing, but to say he'd slowed a step would certainly be accurate. In 2025, under then-rookie head coach Moore, Kamara missed multiple games with a knee sprain. His totals of 657 scrimmage yards and a single touchdown were lows for his career.