2026 NFL fantasy football: Top seven QB values

Average draft position: Round 11





Herbert has been better than you might think from a fantasy standpoint, quietly scoring the third-most fantasy points among quarterbacks since 2020. In fantasy points per game, he was the QB10 in 2023, QB13 in '24 and QB11 in '25. Not game-breaking, but consistently solid. Plus, when considering his 2026 ADP of QB15 -- in the double-digit rounds of most fantasy leagues -- that track record already positions him as a value.





But wait, there’s more! Herbert suffered through a travesty of offensive line play last year with Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater injured and the entire depth chart rotating constantly. Per NFL Pro, the Chargers’ 42.5 percent pressure rate and 60 sacks allowed were both second-worst in the league, and Herbert’s numbers suffered as a result. With the healthy return of both tackles, the addition of Tyler Biadasz at center and the arrival of OC Mike McDaniel, Herbert could be poised for his most efficient season in years. There’s certainly no reason to believe he’ll be any worse than the QB11 slot my colleague Dan Parr ranked Herbert in his recent hierarchy. We know Herbert has a truly elite ceiling, judging by what we saw in his first several NFL campaigns, and it could be fully unlocked with a refreshed Los Angeles roster this fall.