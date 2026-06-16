George Pickens reports to Cowboys mandatory minicamp on tag, says he does not plan to hold out

Dallas Cowboys receiver George Pickens reported for mandatory minicamp on Tuesday and told reporters that he does not plan to hold out for a long-term contract, adding that he will arrive for training camp in July on schedule.

Pickens previously had not attended the voluntary portion of the Cowboys' offseason workout program, saying that he sat out those sessions at the behest of his agent, per The Athletic.

Pickens, however, said on Tuesday that he was not disappointed by the lack of a long-term deal after receiving the franchise tag this offseason.

"What's important to me is winning," Pickens said. "Like I said from the beginning, I always wanna bring a Super Bowl to a group of guys that never had that feeling. That's really the most important part to me."

Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer said earlier Tuesday that Pickens would go through walkthrough and individual drills but won't take part in team drills, as a precaution.

"Really great visits with George," Schottenheimer said. "Fired up to have him back, he's fired up to be here. He'll do all the mock, he'll do all the individual, and we'll just keep him out of team, just let him watch. He'll be coach Pickens today during the team period."