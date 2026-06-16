George Pickens reports to Cowboys mandatory minicamp on tag, says he does not plan to hold out

Dallas Cowboys receiver George Pickens reported for mandatory minicamp on Tuesday and told reporters that he does not plan to hold out for a long-term contract, adding that he will arrive for training camp in July on schedule.
Pickens previously had not attended the voluntary portion of the Cowboys' offseason workout program, saying that he sat out those sessions at the behest of his agent, per The Athletic.
Pickens, however, said on Tuesday that he was not disappointed by the lack of a long-term deal after receiving the franchise tag this offseason.
"What's important to me is winning," Pickens said. "Like I said from the beginning, I always wanna bring a Super Bowl to a group of guys that never had that feeling. That's really the most important part to me."
Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer said earlier Tuesday that Pickens would go through walkthrough and individual drills but won't take part in team drills, as a precaution.
"Really great visits with George," Schottenheimer said. "Fired up to have him back, he's fired up to be here. He'll do all the mock, he'll do all the individual, and we'll just keep him out of team, just let him watch. He'll be coach Pickens today during the team period."
The coach added that Pickens should be full-go by the time the Cowboys get to training camp in Oxnard, California, in late July.
The Cowboys placed the franchise tag on Pickens this offseason, but said they had no plans to extend the wideout long-term after just one year in Dallas. Pickens skipped voluntary workouts, but after signing his franchise tender, reported for mandatory minicamp to avoid fines. Schotty said he had zero doubts Pickens would report.
"No. I know how he feels about this team, this locker room, what we're building here. So I'm not surprised to see him, and I'm thrilled he's here," the coach said.
Schottenheimer added that quarterback Dak Prescott will also be limited in practice on Tuesday due to a sore knee but noted it's not a lingering issue.
"Nothing we're concerned about," the Cowboys coach said, "but we're just going to be smart heading into these last couple of days."