Commanders QB Jayden Daniels on learning David Blough's offense: 'I've still got a long way to go'

Jayden Daniels and the rest of the Washington Commanders continue to dig into David Blough's offense as we hit the NFL's summer break.

"I've still got a long way to go," Daniels said Wednesday of learning the new offense, via ESPN.

After parting ways with Kliff Kingsbury, the Commanders promoted Blough, a former backup quarterback who has moved swiftly up the coaching ranks. After spending the 2023 season on the Detroit Lions practice squad, Blough was hired as Washington's assistant QBs coach in 2024 and held the same job to open 2025. With other clubs circling the rising assistant this offseason, Dan Quinn promoted Blough to play-caller, a job he's never held.

Given Blough's greenhorn nature, how the offense functions will be one of the most interesting storylines to track during next month's training camp and into preseason action. The Commanders are expected to employ more motion and significantly more under-center work — an adjustment for Daniels.

The QB spent the offseason working to digest the system.

"Just learning the new offense, terminology," Daniels said, "why we're attacking this play, what we want to do on this play -- things like that."

For his part, Quinn believes Daniels has met the challenge of learning a new offense head-on.

"I thought he did a really good job of owning and being in command at a very quick level already," Quinn said.

Following one of the greatest rookie seasons in NFL history, Daniels struggled to stay healthy. He threw for 1,262 yards, eight touchdowns and three interceptions and rushed for 278 yards and two scores in just seven games. The signal-caller is through talking about those issues.

"I'm done talking about last year," Daniels said. "Last year is last year; I'm moving on to this season, and whatever happened last year, happened last year. It can't do anything for me; I'll just continue to get better."