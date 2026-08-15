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NFL News Roundup

NFL news roundup: Vikings' Jamal Adams knee injury is 'not good'; Texans sign QB

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  • NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order
Arizona Cardinals

INJURIES

  • RB James Conner is progressing in his return from last year's season-ending foot injury, but there is no timeline on when he'll be able to participate in 11-on-11 activities, per head coach Mike LaFleur.
  • RB Jeremiyah Love will be sidelined this week as he deals with an ankle injury suffered in Thursday's preseason game against the Raiders, per LaFleur.
  • TE Jameson Geers was placed on injured reserve.
  • OL Chase Bisontis (knee) was placed on IR.
  • LB Austin Keys was placed on IR.

SIGNINGS

Cincinnati Bengals

SIGNINGS

INJURIES

  • DT B.J. Hill was activated off the physically unable to perform list.

OTHER NEWS

Cleveland Browns

INJURIES

  • Michael Coats Jr. suffered an ankle injury in Saturday's preseason game against the Bears and did not return.
Green Bay Packers

ROSTER CUTS

Houston Texans

SIGNINGS

INJURIES

Indianapolis Colts

ROSTER CUTS

TRYOUTS

Las Vegas Raiders

SIGNINGS

INJURIES

Los Angeles Rams

INJURIES

  • OL Keagen Trost (hamstring) was ruled out of Saturday's preseason game against the Chiefs in the first half.
Minnesota Vikings

INJURIES

  • LB Jamal Adams's knee injury suffered in Saturday's preseason game against the Giants is "not good," head coach Kevin O'Connell said. Adams was carted to the locker room in the first half.
New England Patriots

SIGNINGS

ROSTER CUTS

INJURIES

New York Jets

INJURIES

Philadelphia Eagles

SIGNINGS

ROSTER CUTS

Seattle Seahawks

SIGNINGS

Tennessee Titans

INJURIES

  • TE Jaren Kanak is out for the season with a torn pectoral, head coach Robert Saleh said.
  • DE Jaylen Harrell has a torn ACL and is out for the season, Saleh said.

TRYOUTS

VISITS