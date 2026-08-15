NFL news roundup: Vikings' Jamal Adams knee injury is 'not good'; Texans sign QB
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- NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order
INJURIES
- RB James Conner is progressing in his return from last year's season-ending foot injury, but there is no timeline on when he'll be able to participate in 11-on-11 activities, per head coach Mike LaFleur.
- RB Jeremiyah Love will be sidelined this week as he deals with an ankle injury suffered in Thursday's preseason game against the Raiders, per LaFleur.
- TE Jameson Geers was placed on injured reserve.
- OL Chase Bisontis (knee) was placed on IR.
- LB Austin Keys was placed on IR.
SIGNINGS
- RB Tre Stewart
- TE Baylor Cupp
- DL Keveion'ta Spears
SIGNINGS
INJURIES
- DT B.J. Hill was activated off the physically unable to perform list.
OTHER NEWS
- DB Ceyair Wright was placed on the exempt/left squad list.
INJURIES
- Michael Coats Jr. suffered an ankle injury in Saturday's preseason game against the Bears and did not return.
SIGNINGS
- QB Brett Rypien
INJURIES
- QB Graham Mertz was placed on injured reserve.
- RB Joshua Pitsenberger was placed on IR.
ROSTER CUTS
- TE Sean McKeon was waived with an injury settlement.
TRYOUTS
INJURIES
- OL Keagen Trost (hamstring) was ruled out of Saturday's preseason game against the Chiefs in the first half.
INJURIES
- LB Jamal Adams's knee injury suffered in Saturday's preseason game against the Giants is "not good," head coach Kevin O'Connell said. Adams was carted to the locker room in the first half.
SIGNINGS
ROSTER CUTS
- RB Terrell Jennings was waived from injured reserve with an injury settlement.
- LS Niko Lalos
INJURIES
- G Andrew Rupcich was placed on IR.
SIGNINGS
- CB Devon Witherspoon reached an agreement on a four-year, $132 million contract extension, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported. The team has since announced agreeing to terms.
INJURIES
- TE Jaren Kanak is out for the season with a torn pectoral, head coach Robert Saleh said.
- DE Jaylen Harrell has a torn ACL and is out for the season, Saleh said.
TRYOUTS
- DT DaQuan Jones
VISITS
- RB Jordan Mims