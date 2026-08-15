Cardinals rookie RB Jeremiyah Love to be sidelined a week with ankle injury

Jeremiyah Love's preseason has been paused.

The Cardinals rookie running back will be sidelined for a week due to an ankle injury suffered during his preseason debut on Thursday night, coach Mike LaFleur announced on Saturday.

"This week and then we'll kind of go from there and reevaluate," LaFleur said. "Honestly, all the focus is on August 15th, Saturday. Here we are in our Tempe block (of practice). We'll kind of reevaluate going into next week. But he will be out this week."