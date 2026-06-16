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NFL news roundup: Cameron Jordan visiting Saints; Falcons' Michael Penix not cleared for 11-on-11

Published: Jun 16, 2026 at 10:18 AM Updated: Jun 16, 2026 at 11:56 AM
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Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons

INJURIES

  • QB Michael Penix Jr. (knee) has not yet been cleared to participate in 11-on-11 drills, per head coach Kevin Stefanski. Penix has participated in the Falcons' offseason workout program on a limited basis, and Stefanski added that he is "exactly" where he needs to be in his rehab.


TRADES


TRYOUTS

  • The Falcons are hosting six players for tryouts during this week's minicamp, including veteran DT Byron Cowart.
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears

SIGNINGS

  • WR Kaden Davis is signing a one-year deal with Chicago, ESPN reported. Davis, a 2022 undrafted free agent, most recently played for the UFL's Houston Gamblers. He previously played in three games for the Browns in 2024 and 2025, logging four kick returns for 33.8 yards/return.
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys

SIGNINGS

  • OL Chris Glaser signed with the Cowboys, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported. Glaser, a 2022 UDFA signing of the Chiefs last appeared in an NFL game in 2024 with the Bears. He most recently played for the UFL's Columbus Aviators.
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs

TRADES

Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings

FRONT OFFICE NEWS

  • The Vikings are hiring former Bears GM Ryan Pace as a football advisor, ESPN reported.
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints

VISITS

  • DE Cameron Jordan is visting with the Saints on Tuesday, head coach Kellen Moore confirmed, adding "we'd love to have him back." Jordan has spent his entire 15-season career with New Orleans, making eight Pro Bowl teams.
New York Jets
New York Jets

INJURIES

  • QB Cade Klubnik is sitting out Tuesday's minicamp practice after experiencing back spasms last week, per head coach Aaron Glenn. The decision to sit Klubnik, a fourth-round draft pick, is precautionary, Glenn added.


SIGNINGS

Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles

SIGNINGS

  • WR Erik Ezukanma signed with Philadelphia, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday. Ezukanma, a former fourth-round pick of the Dolphins, most recently played for the UFL's DC Defenders. In five games for Miami from 2022-24, Ezukanma tallied six touches for 25 yards.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

SIGNINGS

Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans

SIGNINGS


ROSTER CUTS


VISITS

  • S Ifeatu Melifonwu worked out for the Titans on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported.


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