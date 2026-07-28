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NFL news roundup: Jalen Ramsey (knee) starts Steelers camp on PUP list; Panthers TE rolls ankle

Published: Jul 28, 2026 at 10:32 AM Updated: Jul 28, 2026 at 11:49 AM
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Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers

INJURIES

  • TE Mitchell Evans rolled his ankle during Tuesday's practice, but trainers are optimistic about his status, coach Dave Canales said. Evans will undergo further evaluation. The second-year TE was carted off at practice after suffering the injury, per local reporters.
  • G Damien Lewis is dealing with a calf injury and will miss a couple of days, Canales said.
  • CB Jaycee Horn (toe) activated from non-football injury list
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts

INJURIES

  • WR Alec Pierce (knee) is a week or two from returning to practice, GM Chris Ballard said. Pierce was placed on the physically unable to perform list Monday.
  • DT DeForest Buckner (neck) told local reporters that he is medically cleared to practice. Buckner did not participate in minicamp after undergoing an offseason neck procedure.
  • LB CJ Allen is dealing with a calf strain and is expected back "quickly," Ballard said. Allen was placed on the PUP list Monday.
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins

INJURIES

  • RB De'Von Achane is fully cleared to practice after undergoing offseason shoulder surgery, coach Jeff Hafley said.
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings

SIGNINGS


OTHER NEWS

  • Minnesota will induct RB Adrian Peterson into its Ring of Honor during its Week 9 game against Buffalo. The Vikings announced in May that Peterson would enter the Ring of Honor during the 2026 season.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

INJURIES

  • OT Broderick Jones (neck) is cleared to practice and will not be placed on the physically unable to perform list to start training camp, GM Omar Khan said.
  • CB Donte Kent (foot) placed on PUP list
  • CB Jalen Ramsey was placed on the PUP list after suffering a knee injury in minicamp, Khan said. Ramsey does not need surgery but will miss a couple of weeks, Khan added.

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