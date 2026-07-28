NFL news roundup: Jalen Ramsey (knee) starts Steelers camp on PUP list; Panthers TE rolls ankle

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INJURIES
- TE Mitchell Evans rolled his ankle during Tuesday's practice, but trainers are optimistic about his status, coach Dave Canales said. Evans will undergo further evaluation. The second-year TE was carted off at practice after suffering the injury, per local reporters.
- G Damien Lewis is dealing with a calf injury and will miss a couple of days, Canales said.
- CB Jaycee Horn (toe) activated from non-football injury list
INJURIES
- WR Alec Pierce (knee) is a week or two from returning to practice, GM Chris Ballard said. Pierce was placed on the physically unable to perform list Monday.
- DT DeForest Buckner (neck) told local reporters that he is medically cleared to practice. Buckner did not participate in minicamp after undergoing an offseason neck procedure.
- LB CJ Allen is dealing with a calf strain and is expected back "quickly," Ballard said. Allen was placed on the PUP list Monday.
INJURIES
- RB De'Von Achane is fully cleared to practice after undergoing offseason shoulder surgery, coach Jeff Hafley said.
SIGNINGS
- RB Jordan Mims
- LB Jamal Adams
OTHER NEWS
- Minnesota will induct RB Adrian Peterson into its Ring of Honor during its Week 9 game against Buffalo. The Vikings announced in May that Peterson would enter the Ring of Honor during the 2026 season.
INJURIES
- OT Broderick Jones (neck) is cleared to practice and will not be placed on the physically unable to perform list to start training camp, GM Omar Khan said.
- CB Donte Kent (foot) placed on PUP list
- CB Jalen Ramsey was placed on the PUP list after suffering a knee injury in minicamp, Khan said. Ramsey does not need surgery but will miss a couple of weeks, Khan added.