 Skip to main content
Advertising

Top 100 Players

Top 100 Players of 2026, Nos. 50-49: Bears' Joe Thuney debuts after award-winning year

Published: Jul 27, 2026 at 10:00 AM Updated: Jul 27, 2026 at 11:00 AM
Author Image
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

The "NFL Top 100" -- voted on by the players themselves -- reveal is underway on X! Two players will be revealed at 10 a.m. ET and 11 a.m. daily Monday through Friday from June 22-Aug. 21, before one Top 10 player is unveiled each weekday beginning at 10 a.m. ET on Monday, Aug. 24 through Friday, Sept. 4.

50
4
Derwin James
Derwin James
Los Angeles Chargers · FS

2025 stats: 16 games | 94 tackles | 2 sacks | 7 PD | 3 INT


There are few utility men in the NFL as stellar as James, who’s recognized as one of the finest safeties in the league, but is really a positionless standout. He secured his second straight Pro Bowl selection and his fifth overall ahead of garnering a three-year, $75.6 million extension that made him the highest-paid safety in the NFL on an annual basis. Applied in the pass rush more than previous seasons, the six-time Top 100 member had a 12.9 blitz percentage that led to 16 QB pressures, which were second among defensive backs (minimum 25 pass rushes) and commanded the respect of being chipped on 11.9% of his rushes -- also second among DBs. Heading into his age-30 season, James’ three picks last year matched his career high from his 2018 rookie campaign.


NFL Pro Insight for James: James was one of five defenders in 2025 to align on the line of scrimmage (123 snaps), at linebacker (231) and at safety (141) for at least 100 snaps. 

N/A
49
Joe Thuney
Joe Thuney
Chicago Bears · G

2025 stats: 17 games | 1,149 snaps | 15 QBP allowed | 0 sacks allowed (per Pro Football Focus)


Is this high enough for the first-ever NFL Protector of the Year? Thuney, who was voted the AP's top interior offensive lineman, helped to resurrect the Bears’ beleaguered line, a key factor in Chicago winning the NFC North, and was then voted the league’s most outstanding offensive lineman at NFL Honors. Thuney’s stellar season was highlighted by an 88.6 pass-blocking grade from PFF, tops among 81 qualified guards. He allowed zero sacks, one QB hit and was flagged just twice. A four-time Super Bowl champion, Thuney has gone to four straight Pro Bowls and been an All-Pro three years running. Despite those accolades, Thuney is making his NFL 100 debut after his 10th NFL season. 


NFL Pro Insight for Thuney: Thuney played 99.5% of the Bears’ offensive snaps (second on the team), which included 643 pass blocks, and just a 4.5% pressure rate, per Next Gen Stats.  

Related Content

news

Top 100 Players of 2026, Nos. 60-51: Bears' Caleb Williams debuts after breakout sophomore season

The "NFL Top 100" -- voted on by the players themselves -- reveal is underway on X!

news

Top 100 Players of 2026, Nos. 70-61: Lamar Jackson slides 67 spots; Trevor Lawrence up to No. 62

"The Top 100 Players of 2026" -- voted on by the players themselves -- reveal is underway on X and NFL+!

news

Top 100 Players of 2026, Nos. 80-71: Jordan Love makes 3rd straight ranking; a first for Zay Flowers

The "NFL Top 100" -- voted on by the players themselves -- reveal is underway on X!

news

Top 100 Players of 2026, Nos. 90-81: Steelers' Jalen Ramsey, Bobby Wagner see slight drop

The "NFL Top 100" -- voted on by the players themselves -- reveal is underway on X!

news

Top 100 Players of 2026, Nos. 100-91: Azeez Al-Shaair makes debut; Bears DE Sweat makes return

The "NFL Top 100" -- voted on by the players themselves -- reveal is underway on X!

news

Top 100 Players of 2025, Nos. 10-1: Eagles RB Saquon Barkley soars to top spot

"The Top 100 Players of 2025" -- voted on by the players themselves -- has concluded on X and NFL+! Find out which players ranked Nos. 10-1.

news

Top 100 Players of 2025, Nos. 20-11: Chiefs DL Chris Jones, Steelers LB T.J. Watt fall out of top 10

"The Top 100 Players of 2025" -- voted on by the players themselves -- is underway on X and NFL+! Find out which players ranked Nos. 20-11.

news

Top 100 Players of 2025, Nos. 30-21: OROY Jayden Daniels debuts; Maxx Crosby drops out of top 10

"The Top 100 Players of 2025" -- voted on by the players themselves -- is underway on X and NFL+! Find out which players ranked Nos. 30-21.

news

Top 100 Players of 2025, Nos. 40-31: Texans' Nico Collins debuts; 49ers' George Kittle falls 17 spots

"The Top 100 Players of 2025" -- voted on by the players themselves -- is underway on X and NFL+! Find out which players ranked Nos. 40-31.

news

Top 100 Players of 2025, Nos. 50-41: Bills LT Dion Dawkins rises 54 spots; Rams' Puka Nacua returns

"The Top 100 Players of 2025" -- voted on by the players themselves -- is underway on X and NFL+! Find out which players ranked Nos. 50-41.

news

Top 100 Players of 2025, Nos. 60-51: Terry McLaurin rises amid trade request; Kyle Hamilton returns

"The Top 100 Players of 2025" -- voted on by the players themselves -- is underway on X and NFL+! Find out which players ranked Nos. 60-51.