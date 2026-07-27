Top 100 Players of 2026, Nos. 50-49: Bears' Joe Thuney debuts after award-winning year

2025 stats: 16 games | 94 tackles | 2 sacks | 7 PD | 3 INT





There are few utility men in the NFL as stellar as James, who’s recognized as one of the finest safeties in the league, but is really a positionless standout. He secured his second straight Pro Bowl selection and his fifth overall ahead of garnering a three-year, $75.6 million extension that made him the highest-paid safety in the NFL on an annual basis. Applied in the pass rush more than previous seasons, the six-time Top 100 member had a 12.9 blitz percentage that led to 16 QB pressures, which were second among defensive backs (minimum 25 pass rushes) and commanded the respect of being chipped on 11.9% of his rushes -- also second among DBs. Heading into his age-30 season, James’ three picks last year matched his career high from his 2018 rookie campaign.





NFL Pro Insight for James: James was one of five defenders in 2025 to align on the line of scrimmage (123 snaps), at linebacker (231) and at safety (141) for at least 100 snaps.