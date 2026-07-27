Top 100 Players of 2026, Nos. 50-49: Bears' Joe Thuney debuts after award-winning year

The "NFL Top 100" -- voted on by the players themselves -- reveal is underway on X! Two players will be revealed at 10 a.m. ET and 11 a.m. daily Monday through Friday from June 22-Aug. 21, before one Top 10 player is unveiled each weekday beginning at 10 a.m. ET on Monday, Aug. 24 through Friday, Sept. 4.
2025 stats: 16 games | 94 tackles | 2 sacks | 7 PD | 3 INT
There are few utility men in the NFL as stellar as James, who’s recognized as one of the finest safeties in the league, but is really a positionless standout. He secured his second straight Pro Bowl selection and his fifth overall ahead of garnering a three-year, $75.6 million extension that made him the highest-paid safety in the NFL on an annual basis. Applied in the pass rush more than previous seasons, the six-time Top 100 member had a 12.9 blitz percentage that led to 16 QB pressures, which were second among defensive backs (minimum 25 pass rushes) and commanded the respect of being chipped on 11.9% of his rushes -- also second among DBs. Heading into his age-30 season, James’ three picks last year matched his career high from his 2018 rookie campaign.
NFL Pro Insight for James: James was one of five defenders in 2025 to align on the line of scrimmage (123 snaps), at linebacker (231) and at safety (141) for at least 100 snaps.
2025 stats: 17 games | 1,149 snaps | 15 QBP allowed | 0 sacks allowed (per Pro Football Focus)
Is this high enough for the first-ever NFL Protector of the Year? Thuney, who was voted the AP's top interior offensive lineman, helped to resurrect the Bears’ beleaguered line, a key factor in Chicago winning the NFC North, and was then voted the league’s most outstanding offensive lineman at NFL Honors. Thuney’s stellar season was highlighted by an 88.6 pass-blocking grade from PFF, tops among 81 qualified guards. He allowed zero sacks, one QB hit and was flagged just twice. A four-time Super Bowl champion, Thuney has gone to four straight Pro Bowls and been an All-Pro three years running. Despite those accolades, Thuney is making his NFL 100 debut after his 10th NFL season.
NFL Pro Insight for Thuney: Thuney played 99.5% of the Bears’ offensive snaps (second on the team), which included 643 pass blocks, and just a 4.5% pressure rate, per Next Gen Stats.