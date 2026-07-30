The Aaron Donald decision remains in a waiting pattern, with the Los Angeles Rams not expecting the three-time Defensive Player of the Year to declare his intent to come out of retirement one way or another anytime soon.

In the interim, players keep getting asked about the potential of adding another game-wrecking defensive lineman. Newly acquired edge rusher Myles Garrett, whose presence in L.A. spurred the discussion of a Donald return, said he’d love to play alongside the defensive tackle, but won’t push him one way or another.

“If he’s here, I’m going to be excited to be his teammate, his partner in crime,” Garrett said Wednesday, via the Associated Press. ”I think we’re going to do great things. But it’s a difficult thing, coming back.”

Donald began a workout program following the blockbuster Garrett trade, but has yet to decide whether he’s in a place to return. The Rams have no desire or reason to force the 35-year-old to make a decision.

“I think there’s a lot we can learn from each other,” Garrett said. “I’d love to pick his brain on the kind of things he does to attack his matchups, and I think the same could be said vice versa. ... I’ve told him I’d love to learn from him. I’ve watched his tape. Obviously, I think everyone who’s been a rusher from anywhere across the line, they have a lot of respect for him. But I don’t want to push him one way or another.”