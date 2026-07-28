LOS ANGELES -- Matthew Stafford looked across the Los Angeles Rams ' line in his first practice of training camp Monday and saw both the NFL Defensive Player of the Year and the highest-paid cornerback in the league. When he dropped back, he could throw to last season's NFL leader in yards receiving last season or touchdown receptions.

Stafford is the reigning NFL MVP and a Super Bowl champion himself, but he also spent enough seasons of his career on mediocre teams to recognize just how good he has it here in his 18th year.

“It was a blast to be out here today,” Stafford said. “I’m surrounded by so many great players, and I don’t take that for granted, both on our side of the football and on the defensive side. It’s a blessing to come out here every single day and compete against these guys and play with the guys on the offensive side. Just an exciting time.”

After sitting out of Sunday's opening practice as part of the Rams' plan to keep their franchise quarterback in top shape for the season ahead, Stafford looked remarkably sharp in his first workout of training camp. He repeatedly found All-Pro Puka Nacua and Davante Adams in solid coverage with long, precise throws that had the crowd at Loyola Marymount cheering.

The Rams made a handful of bold personnel moves in the past four months to maximize the size of their remaining championship window with their 38-year-old quarterback, but coach Sean McVay said on the opening day of camp that he won’t measure his team’s success or failure “by whether or not we win a Super Bowl."

“That’s not what I believe,” McVay added. "I’m not living that way. I’ve gotten caught up in things like that before and those are things that are way beyond our control.”