'Madden NFL 27' 99 Club revealed: Josh Allen, Matthew Stafford, Myles Garrett headline 6-player class

The 2026 NFL season is around the corner, which means it's time to learn which NFL superstars have reached rare air in the latest iteration of Madden NFL.
Six players were revealed on Monday at the highest tier in Madden NFL 27, including three first-time entries into the hallowed 99 Club and the reigning NFL Most Valuable Player.
Below is the latest 99 Club listed in alphabetical order. Madden NFL 27 launches worldwide on Aug. 13.
The cover athlete for Madden NFL 24, Allen returns for his second straight 99 Club appearance following a debut in the group in last year's title. Allen finished third in MVP voting last season after posting 3,668 passing yards and 25 touchdowns along with 579 yards and 14 more TDs on the ground.
Chase has not yet graced the cover of Madden but returns to the 99 Club for a second consecutive season and remains a premier receiver entering another highly anticipated season in Cincinnati. Chase totaled 125 receptions for 1,412 yards with eight touchdowns to earn first-team All-Pro honors for a second straight year last season.
Garrett's return to the 99 Club marks his third career appearance, following up such honors in Madden NFL 23 and Madden NFL 26. The latter nomination was prescient: Garrett reset the single-season sack record during the 2025 season on his way to earning his second career DPOY honor, matching his elite rating on the virtual gridiron.
A high-volume pass catcher, McBride pulls into the exclusive territory of the 99 Club after posting consecutive 1,100-plus-yard seasons with the Cardinals and tallying a career-best 1,239 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns in 2025, numbers produced despite playing with two different quarterbacks (Kyler Murray, Jacoby Brissett) on a struggling Arizona squad that landed the No. 3 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. In what is becoming the golden age for tight ends, McBride has received a rating higher than any of his counterparts, including George Kittle, Brock Bowers and Tucker Kraft, three tight ends who battled injuries in the 2025 season.
Smith-Njigba earned his gold cleats after lighting the league on fire in 2025, his first season shared with quarterback Sam Darnold and also his first year spent as the Seahawks' top receiving option. Smith-Njigba capitalized on the opportunity, leading the NFL in receiving with 1,793 yards and 10 touchdowns as the offensive star of the Super Bowl LX champions.
Stafford enters the 99 Club as he enters his 18th NFL season, a rare achievement for any player with nearly two decades of NFL experience. The honor typifies the excellence Stafford displayed in 2025, in which he led the NFL in passing with 4,707 yards and a 46-8 TD-INT ratio while powering an explosive Rams offense that finished one game shy of a return to the Super Bowl.