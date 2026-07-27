 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

'Madden NFL 27' 99 Club revealed: Josh Allen, Matthew Stafford, Myles Garrett headline 6-player class

Published: Jul 27, 2026 at 11:46 AM
Author Image
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The 2026 NFL season is around the corner, which means it's time to learn which NFL superstars have reached rare air in the latest iteration of Madden NFL.

Six players were revealed on Monday at the highest tier in Madden NFL 27, including three first-time entries into the hallowed 99 Club and the reigning NFL Most Valuable Player.

Below is the latest 99 Club listed in alphabetical order. Madden NFL 27 launches worldwide on Aug. 13.

Josh Allen
Josh Allen
Buffalo Bills · QB

The cover athlete for Madden NFL 24, Allen returns for his second straight 99 Club appearance following a debut in the group in last year's title. Allen finished third in MVP voting last season after posting 3,668 passing yards and 25 touchdowns along with 579 yards and 14 more TDs on the ground.

Ja'Marr Chase
Ja'Marr Chase
Cincinnati Bengals · WR

Chase has not yet graced the cover of Madden but returns to the 99 Club for a second consecutive season and remains a premier receiver entering another highly anticipated season in Cincinnati. Chase totaled 125 receptions for 1,412 yards with eight touchdowns to earn first-team All-Pro honors for a second straight year last season.

Myles Garrett
Myles Garrett
Los Angeles Rams · DE

Garrett's return to the 99 Club marks his third career appearance, following up such honors in Madden NFL 23 and Madden NFL 26. The latter nomination was prescient: Garrett reset the single-season sack record during the 2025 season on his way to earning his second career DPOY honor, matching his elite rating on the virtual gridiron.

Trey McBride
Trey McBride
Arizona Cardinals · TE

A high-volume pass catcher, McBride pulls into the exclusive territory of the 99 Club after posting consecutive 1,100-plus-yard seasons with the Cardinals and tallying a career-best 1,239 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns in 2025, numbers produced despite playing with two different quarterbacks (Kyler Murray, Jacoby Brissett) on a struggling Arizona squad that landed the No. 3 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. In what is becoming the golden age for tight ends, McBride has received a rating higher than any of his counterparts, including George Kittle, Brock Bowers and Tucker Kraft, three tight ends who battled injuries in the 2025 season.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Seattle Seahawks · WR

Smith-Njigba earned his gold cleats after lighting the league on fire in 2025, his first season shared with quarterback Sam Darnold and also his first year spent as the Seahawks' top receiving option. Smith-Njigba capitalized on the opportunity, leading the NFL in receiving with 1,793 yards and 10 touchdowns as the offensive star of the Super Bowl LX champions.

Matthew Stafford
Matthew Stafford
Los Angeles Rams · QB

Stafford enters the 99 Club as he enters his 18th NFL season, a rare achievement for any player with nearly two decades of NFL experience. The honor typifies the excellence Stafford displayed in 2025, in which he led the NFL in passing with 4,707 yards and a 46-8 TD-INT ratio while powering an explosive Rams offense that finished one game shy of a return to the Super Bowl.

Related Content

news

Patriots WR Mack Hollins open to playing some TE: 'I just want to win games'

The Patriots have a crowded wide receiver room but questions at tight end, giving rise to the possibility that a big-bodied pass-catcher like Mack Hollins could split some time between the positions

news

NFL news roundup: Commanders fire TEs coach Ben Steele; Lions signing LB Troy Reeder

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Top 100 Players of 2026, Nos. 50-49: Bears' Joe Thuney debuts after award-winning year

The "NFL Top 100" -- voted on by the players themselves -- reveal is underway on X!

news

Bills unveil alternate 'Nickel City' uniform, 'The Charge' helmet ahead of 2026 season

The Bills' inaugural season at the new Highmark Stadium calls for some fresh alternate threads. Buffalo revealed its alternate "Nickel City" uniform on Monday morning.

news

Trey McBride walks back criticism of Cardinals fanbase: 'I love it here in Arizona'

Cardinals tight end Trey McBride retracted a poorly phrased comment from a June podcast appearance criticizing Arizona fans.

news

Colts QB Daniel Jones 'feeling good' coming off Achilles tear, full-go for training camp

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones is expected to be a full participant when training camp opens this week.

news

Niners' Chris Foerster: Coaching duties 'really a group thing' as Kyle Shanahan recovers

The San Francisco 49ers tapped assistant head coach Chris Foerster to lead the club as Kyle Shanahan recovers from a car accident.

news

L.A. Seahawks win NFL FLAG Girls' HS title in classic; Ocala Bucs roll to Boys' U14 title

Ava Ortman and Mya Smith's heroics ended the NFL FLAG Championships in dramatic fashion, giving the Los Angeles Seahawks the Girls' High School title, while the Boys' Under-14 tournament was won by the Ocala Bucs.

news

New Rams pass rusher Myles Garrett welcomes facing Seahawks: 'I want the champs'

Myles Garrett's looking to win a Super Bowl with L.A., and he's welcoming the battles that will come against the Seattle Seahawks, the defending NFC West and world champions.

news

NFL Network: Cardinals, QB Jacoby Brissett agree to reworked $15.5 million deal for 2026 season

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett and the Arizona Cardinals have reached an agreement on a reworked deal that will increase his 2026 compensation to $15.5 million with a max value of $21 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza will compete 'with' Kirk Cousins, 'not competing against each other' for Raiders job

No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza had some interesting comments about competing for the Raiders' starting quarterback spot.