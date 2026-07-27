'Madden NFL 27' 99 Club revealed: Josh Allen, Matthew Stafford, Myles Garrett headline 6-player class

A high-volume pass catcher, McBride pulls into the exclusive territory of the 99 Club after posting consecutive 1,100-plus-yard seasons with the Cardinals and tallying a career-best 1,239 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns in 2025, numbers produced despite playing with two different quarterbacks (Kyler Murray, Jacoby Brissett) on a struggling Arizona squad that landed the No. 3 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. In what is becoming the golden age for tight ends, McBride has received a rating higher than any of his counterparts, including George Kittle, Brock Bowers and Tucker Kraft, three tight ends who battled injuries in the 2025 season.