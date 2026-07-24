Rams unveil Fearsome White, Classic Sol alternate uniforms ahead of 2026 NFL season

The "Fearsome White" uniform will immediately transport Rams fans back to the days of Deacon Jones, Rosey Grier, Lamar Lundy and Merlin Olsen, members of a defensive line known as the "Fearsome Foursome" that made hunting quarterbacks their mission and forever transformed the importance of the defensive front in modern football. Los Angeles' modern take on the kit includes an all-white jersey and pants combination, blue rams horns arching over both shoulders, TV numbers on the sides of the sleeves, blue block numbers outlined in black, black player names on the jersey back, and a wide blue stripe flanked by a single narrow black stripe running down both sides of the pants. The Rams' royal helmet swaps out gold details for white horns and white facemasks while replacing the standard nose bumper logo with a new Rams wordmark featuring a curved R in the style of a ram horn.