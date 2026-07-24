Rams unveil Fearsome White, Classic Sol alternate uniforms ahead of 2026 NFL season

The Rams are turning back the clock as they chase another Super Bowl in 2026.
Los Angeles revealed two new alternate uniforms inspired by the franchise's storied history on Thursday night. The new additions to the team's growing closet are a gold jersey -- dubbed "Classic Sol" -- and corresponding white pants to create a secondary look inspired by the club's 1951 NFL championship squad, as well as a primarily white-and-blue kit ("Fearsome White") inspired by the franchise's Fearsome Foursome defensive line from the 1960s and early 1970s.
Los Angeles will wear these new threads on the biggest stages in 2026. The Rams will roll out the Classic Sol uniform when they host the New York Giants in Week 2 on "Monday Night Football" on Sept. 21 and again in Week 13 when they welcome the Kansas City Chiefs to town on "Thursday Night Football" on Dec. 3. Los Angeles will save the "Fearsome White" kit for Week 12's Thanksgiving Eve game against the Green Bay Packers on Nov. 25.
"These uniforms are a celebration and reminder of the moments and people that built the Rams into what and who we are today," Rams chief marketing officer Kathryn Kai-Ling Frederick said in a statement released by the team. "Every detail was intentionally designed to honor the grit and greatness of our history while delivering a modern look for today's players and fans. Classic Sol and Fearsome White represent two iconic eras of Rams football, and we're proud to bring those stories to life in a way that connects generations of Rams fans."
While they aren't exact throwbacks, both alternate uniforms are heavily influenced by the kits worn in the aforementioned eras.
The "Classic Sol" uniform features period-accurate royal triple striping on the sleeves and block number type font complemented by white pants with a traditional blue-gold-blue triple stripe running down both sides. The Rams will pair their standard blue-and-gold helmet with these uniforms, but with one minor change: The nose bumper graphic will appear in a simpler font inspired by the team's 1951 NFL Championship banner.
The "Fearsome White" uniform will immediately transport Rams fans back to the days of Deacon Jones, Rosey Grier, Lamar Lundy and Merlin Olsen, members of a defensive line known as the "Fearsome Foursome" that made hunting quarterbacks their mission and forever transformed the importance of the defensive front in modern football. Los Angeles' modern take on the kit includes an all-white jersey and pants combination, blue rams horns arching over both shoulders, TV numbers on the sides of the sleeves, blue block numbers outlined in black, black player names on the jersey back, and a wide blue stripe flanked by a single narrow black stripe running down both sides of the pants. The Rams' royal helmet swaps out gold details for white horns and white facemasks while replacing the standard nose bumper logo with a new Rams wordmark featuring a curved R in the style of a ram horn.
Fittingly, the Rams rolled out the new uniform with photos that depicted their new frightening foursome of Myles Garrett, Kobie Turner, Byron Young and Braden Fiske situated in front of lockers assigned to Lundy, Grier, Olsen and Jones.
"To see the Los Angeles Rams uniforms that we wore 60 years ago on the playing field now, reminds me of the importance of being a team player. We selflessly prioritized the team's collective success over individual stats or personal glory," Grier said in a statement. "As strong teammates, we supported each other through the inevitable ups and downs of the NFL season. Whether we had those uniforms on or off, we were accountable teammates, trusting each other to do our job flawlessly."
The "Fearsome White" uniform elevates white as a primary color for the first time since the Rams returned to California in 2016. Their "Classic Sol" uniform marks the club's first use of a gold jersey since the debut of their all-gold alternate kit as part of the NFL's Color Rush initiative in 2015. This specific jersey, however, has not seen the field since the Rams wore them in 1994 as part of the NFL's 75th anniversary celebration.