Rams reveal new uniforms, brand refresh ahead of 2026 season

As they prepare to chase another Super Bowl appearance, the Rams are ditching aesthetic adventurism in the name of powerful brand identity.
Los Angeles revealed refreshed uniforms on Thursday, delivering familiar kits with minor (but notable) changes that are "designed to elevate and modernize the Rams look."
At first glance, these updated uniforms appear to be unchanged. But closer examination reveals a host of differences starting with the jersey numbers, which have been simplified from a sol-and-white gradient to a single color, a welcome adjustment amid an era in which many teams are turning toward simpler, cleaner appearances often dubbed as "modern classics." The same change applies to their pants striping, which now follows the same two-stripe pattern first seen on the team's Sol trousers, including the introduction of new white pants with sol-and-royal striping.
The headline for these differences, though, arrives in the fashion in which the team presents its Rams horn motif. First introduced with Los Angeles' Rivalries alternate uniform debuted in 2025, all three jerseys now feature a full, modern Rams horn on the sleeve caps, returning the club to its aesthetic roots last seen on a full-time basis in 1999 (and removing any lingering reference to the St. Louis Arch). The revival of the full horn -- which also includes a sharpened endpoint on both the jerseys and in the team's primary logo -- on the sleeves evokes memories of the club's first stint in the City of Angels from 1946-1994 while propelling the club forward and creating continuity across all three jerseys.
Additional changes include the removal of the jersey patch bearing the team's nickname on the home shirts and the full club name on the road tops, further simplifying a uniform that needs no additional introduction.
Speaking of simplification, the Rams have adopted a monochrome approach with their primary logo, replacing their previous three-color logo with a monochromatic mark that can be trimmed in a secondary color in certain applications. The logo also includes a horn with a sharper point at the end, and a new wordmark features an italicized team nickname that includes a horn motif sweeping from the end of the capital R underneath RAMS. Lastly, the team's secondary Rams head has received sharper refinements that produce a more aggressive, menacing mascot than the previous version.
Los Angeles also has updated its color palette by abandoning its unique choice of the off-white "Bone," a shade that was intended to evoke visions of a ram's horn and the sands of Los Angeles beaches. In its place is a standard shade of white that first appeared on the team's "Modern Throwback" uniform in 2021, a look that has since become the team's standard road kit.
The team's Rivalries uniform -- a well-received kit centered on a Midnight and Sol palette featuring an alternate matte Midnight helmet -- will serve as one of the club's alternate set. The Rams also teased a second alternate uniform to be revealed this summer.
In total, the Rams took the lessons learned from their 2020 rebrand -- an ambitious and perhaps too adventurous approach to reestablishing the club as Los Angeles' team -- and applied them to create a more refined, cleaner look they expect to resonate with their loyal Southern California fanbase.
Though largely minor, the changes are welcome and represent what could be a final set of adjustments to last decades, bringing stability to a brand that has known nothing but change over the last decade.
Back in 2020, the Rams were torn between embracing their blue-and-gold heritage with which they were most commonly associated (in both Los Angeles and St. Louis), or turning all the way back to their earliest color palette of navy and white. Upon moving to Los Angeles in 2016, the Rams adopted a brand identity that attempted to refresh their appearance without implementing a full uniform change within the NFL's requirements, replacing their metallic gold uniform elements with white (helmet horns, facemask and pants striping) and wearing their white uniforms as often as possible before eventually designating their throwback blue-and-gold uniforms as their primary home kit.
The Rams saved their full rebrand for the opening of the $6 billion SoFi Stadium in 2020. Six years later, they've improved upon that rebrand, finding solid ground in their appearance. They'll hope their on-field performance matches their aesthetic foundation.
"As we look ahead to the next decade of Rams football in LA, this refresh is about sharpening what already defines us," Rams chief marketing officer Kathryn Kai-ling Frederick said in a statement released Thursday. "It's a modern refinement -- elevating our identity with clarity and purpose while carrying our history forward, and matching the toughness, precision and competitiveness of our team."