Rams reveal new uniforms, brand refresh ahead of 2026 season

The team's Rivalries uniform -- a well-received kit centered on a Midnight and Sol palette featuring an alternate matte Midnight helmet -- will serve as one of the club's alternate set. The Rams also teased a second alternate uniform to be revealed this summer.

In total, the Rams took the lessons learned from their 2020 rebrand -- an ambitious and perhaps too adventurous approach to reestablishing the club as Los Angeles' team -- and applied them to create a more refined, cleaner look they expect to resonate with their loyal Southern California fanbase.

Though largely minor, the changes are welcome and represent what could be a final set of adjustments to last decades, bringing stability to a brand that has known nothing but change over the last decade.

Back in 2020, the Rams were torn between embracing their blue-and-gold heritage with which they were most commonly associated (in both Los Angeles and St. Louis), or turning all the way back to their earliest color palette of navy and white. Upon moving to Los Angeles in 2016, the Rams adopted a brand identity that attempted to refresh their appearance without implementing a full uniform change within the NFL's requirements, replacing their metallic gold uniform elements with white (helmet horns, facemask and pants striping) and wearing their white uniforms as often as possible before eventually designating their throwback blue-and-gold uniforms as their primary home kit.

The Rams saved their full rebrand for the opening of the $6 billion SoFi Stadium in 2020. Six years later, they've improved upon that rebrand, finding solid ground in their appearance. They'll hope their on-field performance matches their aesthetic foundation.