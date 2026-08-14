Falcons' James Pearce Jr. suspended eight games for violating NFL personal-conduct policy

Atlanta Falcons edge rusher James Pearce Jr. has been suspended for the first eight games of the 2026 season by the NFL for violating the league's personal-conduct policy, the Falcons announced on Friday.

Pearce will be eligible to return to play in Week 9 against the Cincinnati Bengals in Madrid.

Pearce was arrested in February near Miami after a domestic dispute involving his ex-girlfriend, WNBA player Rickea Jackson. Pearce was charged with three felony counts -- aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, fleeing and eluding police and resisting an officer with violence -- and faced a misdemeanor count of stalking.

Pearce, 22, agreed to a six-month pretrial intervention program in April, with the potential for the charges to be dropped should Pearce meet the conditions of the program.

A suspension for Pearce is not a surprise, but it doesn't lessen the impact for Atlanta's defense, which will also be without pass rusher Jalon Walker, who tore his ACL in training camp and will miss the 2026 season.

Walker was selected 15th overall in the 2025 NFL draft, with Pearce taken 11 spots later after the Falcons traded into the 26th pick, sending their 2026 first-rounder to the Rams in the swap.

Pearce was an AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year finalist after posting 10.5 sacks last season.