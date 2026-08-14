Seahawks pass rusher Demarcus Lawrence: 2026 season 'will be my last year'
Seattle Seahawks pass rusher Demarcus Lawrence recently said the allure of entering a season with a target on the team's back as Super Bowl champs convinced him to return for a 13th campaign.
Regardless of if Seattle proves able to repeat, it now appears 2026 will be Lawrence's final run.
"This will be my last year," Lawrence told Yahoo's Jori Epstein on Friday.
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Lawrence has played 12 years in the NFL with great success, but only last season reached the pinnacle of his career by helping the Seahawks hoist the Lombardi Trophy.
A 2014 second-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys, Lawrence has 157 career appearances (139 starts), with 503 tackles, 67.5 sacks, 146 quarterback hits, 108 tackles for loss , 24 forced fumbles, 11 fumble recoveries. He's made five Pro Bowls, including last year as a Seahawk, his first with the club after 11 years rocking the star on his helmet.
He showed he still had plenty in the tank for Seattle, as his three fumble recoveries -- two of which he returned for scores -- marked a career high. His six sacks finished one behind the joint team leaders, Byron Murphy, Leonard Williams and Uchenna Nwosu. He also forced another three fumbles and added a pair of sacks in the playoffs.
The 2026 season that is now expected to serve as his last will provide Lawrence a platform to add to his totals.
"It was a tough process," Lawrence told Epstein. "But through the grace of God, I'm able to play another year and soak it all up one more good time before I hang it up."
There's much more to Lawrence's upcoming season than a ceremonial victory lap to a stellar career, though. The Seahawks are locked and loaded for a Super Bowl defense, hoping the story ends with Lawrence riding into the sunset wearing two championship rings.