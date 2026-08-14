NFL news roundup: 49ers QB Kurtis Rourke (ribs) released from local hospital
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"GMFB" share their thoughts on the Tennessee Titans and San Francisco 49ers preseason matchup.
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- NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order
INJURIES
- QB Kurtis Rourke (ribs) was released from a local hospital on Thursday night, per the team. Rourke exited Thursday's preseason game against the Titans in the first half and was taken to a hospital after he was having trouble breathing, head coach Kyle Shanahan said after the game. Initial X-rays did not show a broken rib, per Shanahan.
INJURIES
- HC Robert Saleh told reporters that the team is awaiting MRI results on TE Jaren Kanak's pectoral injury.