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NFL News Roundup

NFL news roundup: Saints' Alvin Kamara out at least a month; Giants trade OL to Jaguars

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NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Jacksonville Jaguars

TRADES

  • G Daniel Faalele is being acquired from the Giants in exchange for a 2027 late-round pick, NFL Network and ESPN reported. Newsday's Evan Barnes first reported the news. Faalele, 26, spent his first four NFL seasons in Baltimore before joining Big Blue in April. He has started 35 of 66 games played. Faalele should help fill in for the injured Patrick Mekari (back).
Kansas City Chiefs

SIGNINGS

ROSTER CUTS

Minnesota Vikings

SIGNINGS

ROSTER CUTS

New Orleans Saints

INJURIES

  • RB Alvin Kamara is expected to miss at least the next month after suffering a sprained MCL in Tuesday's practice, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported. Kamara, New Orleans' all-time leading rusher, signed a restructured contract in July to stay in New Orleans. With Kamara likely sidelined into the start of the 2026 NFL season, new acquisition Travis Etienne should receive the bulk of RB reps.
New York Giants

TRADES

  • G Daniel Faalele is being traded to Jacksonville in exchange for a 2027 late-round pick, NFL Network and ESPN reported. Newsday's Evan Barnes first reported the news.
New York Jets

SIGNINGS

ROSTER CUTS

Pittsburgh Steelers

PRESEASON NEWS

Tennessee Titans

SIGNINGS

ROSTER CUTS

Washington Commanders

INJURIES

  • DT Jer'Zhan Newton injured his pec during Washington's preseason game against Miami and is seeing a specialist in New York, coach Dan Quinn said, adding the injury could be long-term.
  • OLB K'Lavon Chaisson suffered a knee injury during last week's joint practice, Quinn said. Chaisson's injury is not significant, per Quinn.
  • OLB Odafe Oweh is dealing with a strained calf, per Quinn.
  • LB Jordan Magee suffered a shoulder injury against Miami and will miss about a week of practice, Quinn said.