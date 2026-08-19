NFL news roundup: Saints' Alvin Kamara out at least a month; Giants trade OL to Jaguars
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NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
TRADES
- G Daniel Faalele is being acquired from the Giants in exchange for a 2027 late-round pick, NFL Network and ESPN reported. Newsday's Evan Barnes first reported the news. Faalele, 26, spent his first four NFL seasons in Baltimore before joining Big Blue in April. He has started 35 of 66 games played. Faalele should help fill in for the injured Patrick Mekari (back).
INJURIES
- RB Alvin Kamara is expected to miss at least the next month after suffering a sprained MCL in Tuesday's practice, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported. Kamara, New Orleans' all-time leading rusher, signed a restructured contract in July to stay in New Orleans. With Kamara likely sidelined into the start of the 2026 NFL season, new acquisition Travis Etienne should receive the bulk of RB reps.
TRADES
- G Daniel Faalele is being traded to Jacksonville in exchange for a 2027 late-round pick, NFL Network and ESPN reported. Newsday's Evan Barnes first reported the news.
PRESEASON NEWS
- QB Will Howard will start Friday's preseason game against the Jets, per head coach Mike McCarthy. Rookie Drew Allar will replace Howard under center. Aaron Rodgers and Mason Rudolph will not play Friday, McCarthy added.
INJURIES
- DT Jer'Zhan Newton injured his pec during Washington's preseason game against Miami and is seeing a specialist in New York, coach Dan Quinn said, adding the injury could be long-term.
- OLB K'Lavon Chaisson suffered a knee injury during last week's joint practice, Quinn said. Chaisson's injury is not significant, per Quinn.
- OLB Odafe Oweh is dealing with a strained calf, per Quinn.
- LB Jordan Magee suffered a shoulder injury against Miami and will miss about a week of practice, Quinn said.