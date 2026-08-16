NFL news roundup: Packers TE Tucker Kraft (knee) returns to team drills; Commanders QB Marcus Mariota (knee) expected to miss rest of preseason
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INJURIES
- TE Tucker Kraft, who tore his ACL last season, returned to team drills at practice on Sunday. Kraft is hoping to be ready to play in Week 1.
- OL Darian Kinnard (ankle) did not practice Sunday.
- DE Lukas Van Ness(shoulder) did not practice Sunday.
OTHER NEWS
- TE Brock Bowers missed Sunday's practice due to personal reasons, head coach Klint Kubiak said.
SIGNINGS
- QB Mark Gronowski
- ILB Cam Riley
INJURIES
- OL Jamaree Salyer was placed on injured reserve
- CB Ethan Robinson waived/injured
INJURIES
- QB Marcus Mariota suffered a sprained MCL that is likely to sideline him for the rest of the preseason, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday. Head coach Dan Quinn confirmed Mariota sprained his MCL, but the team is "optimistic" Mariota will be ready for the regular season and he doesn't anticipate bringing in another quarterback. Mariota was injured in Washington's preseason opener Friday against the Miami Dolphins.
- TE John Bates (hamstring) will be worked into practice this week, Quinn said.
- C Nick Allegretti (calf) will be worked into practice this week, Quinn said.