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NFL News Roundup

NFL news roundup: Packers TE Tucker Kraft (knee) returns to team drills; Commanders QB Marcus Mariota (knee) expected to miss rest of preseason

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Green Bay Packers
0-1-0
2026

INJURIES

Houston Texans
0-1-0
2026

SIGNINGS

Las Vegas Raiders
0-1-0
2026

OTHER NEWS

  • TE Brock Bowers missed Sunday's practice due to personal reasons, head coach Klint Kubiak said.
Miami Dolphins
0-1-0
2026

SIGNINGS

INJURIES

Washington Commanders
1-0-0
2026

INJURIES

  • QB Marcus Mariota suffered a sprained MCL that is likely to sideline him for the rest of the preseason, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday. Head coach Dan Quinn confirmed Mariota sprained his MCL, but the team is "optimistic" Mariota will be ready for the regular season and he doesn't anticipate bringing in another quarterback. Mariota was injured in Washington's preseason opener Friday against the Miami Dolphins.
  • TE John Bates (hamstring) will be worked into practice this week, Quinn said.
  • C Nick Allegretti (calf) will be worked into practice this week, Quinn said.