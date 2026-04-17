Next Flight! Ravens unveil new uniforms ahead of start of new era in 2026

Perhaps the most noticeable change is up top with Baltimore introducing two new helmets.

First and foremost is the team's brand new "Darkness Helmet," which offers black talon stripes and a Ravens logo with a two-toned front. The helmet will be donned with Baltimore's all-black uniforms "when Darkness Falls at M&T Bank Stadium."

The team's "Purple Rising" helmet, initially introduced in 2024 and featured with the team's purple alternate uniform, now has the primary Ravens logo rather than the prior front-facing option. It will now be worn with addition uniform combos.

New to the color scheme is the introduction of "Midnight Purple," which will offer a stark new optic as the color-shifting of the hue is designed to radiate purple in the light and skew to darkness when it fades.

There's an assortment of other alterations, as well, such as: Ravens wings on the jersey collar, diagonal cut talon sprits on the trousers, altered sleeve shields and changed jersey numbers that will incorporate the midnight purple in all three primary jersey colors.

Within the jersey collars, there's a different message in each variation:

"Play Like a Raven" for purple and white

"Purple Rising" for purple rising

"Darkness there and nothing more" for black