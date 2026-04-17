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Next Flight! Ravens unveil new uniforms ahead of start of new era in 2026

Published: Apr 16, 2026 at 08:16 PM
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Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

With a change at head coach for the first time since 2008, the Baltimore Ravens have begun a new chapter in their history.

They'll be new-look Ravens, as well.

Baltimore unveiled new uniforms on Thursday night at an exclusive event at the Merriweather Post Pavilion in Landover, Maryland.

Dubbed the Next Flight collection, the Ravens rolled out their most significant uniform alteration since 1999 when the club replaced its original logo with the purple bird head still donned today.

Rookie head coach Jesse Minter, who replaces mainstay John Harbaugh, new offensive coordinator Declan Doyle and new defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver were each in attendance, further underscoring the freshness of the 2026 Ravens. However, there were plenty of names from Baltimore lore to celebrate the occasion, such as Todd Heap, Jamal Lewis, Terrell Suggs and others.

Perhaps the most noticeable change is up top with Baltimore introducing two new helmets.

First and foremost is the team's brand new "Darkness Helmet," which offers black talon stripes and a Ravens logo with a two-toned front. The helmet will be donned with Baltimore's all-black uniforms "when Darkness Falls at M&T Bank Stadium."

The team's "Purple Rising" helmet, initially introduced in 2024 and featured with the team's purple alternate uniform, now has the primary Ravens logo rather than the prior front-facing option. It will now be worn with addition uniform combos.

New to the color scheme is the introduction of "Midnight Purple," which will offer a stark new optic as the color-shifting of the hue is designed to radiate purple in the light and skew to darkness when it fades.

There's an assortment of other alterations, as well, such as: Ravens wings on the jersey collar, diagonal cut talon sprits on the trousers, altered sleeve shields and changed jersey numbers that will incorporate the midnight purple in all three primary jersey colors.

Within the jersey collars, there's a different message in each variation:

  • "Play Like a Raven" for purple and white
  • "Purple Rising" for purple rising
  • "Darkness there and nothing more" for black

In 2025, the Ravens missed the playoffs for just the second time in eight seasons. They finished a campaign that began with Super Bowl hopes with a losing record. Thus, with Minter succeeding Harbaugh, this is very much a new era in Baltimore. After Thursday, the Ravens will very much look the part of a franchise taking flight into a new day.

For a deeper look into the Ravens' new uniforms, visit baltimoreravens.com and check out Ryan Mink's story on the team site.

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