Saints sign UDFA WR Brock Rechsteiner, son of WWE Hall of Famer Scott Steiner

A second career in the squared circle is being put on hold for Brock Rechsteiner.

Rechsteiner, the son of WWE Hall of Famer Scott Steiner, is signing as an undrafted free agent with the New Orleans Saints, the team announced.

A 6-foot-2, 225-pound wide receiver out of Jacksonville State, Rechsteiner took part in New Orleans rookie minicamp over the weekend and clearly impressed. In 37 career games at Jacksonville State, Rechsteiner hauled in 53 receptions for 629 yards and seven touchdown catches.

Rechsteiner has received more attention than most UDFAs thanks to his family lineage.

His father Scott (real name Scott Rechsteiner) and uncle Rick Steiner (real name Robert Rechsteiner) are WWE HOFers for their work as the Steiner Brothers, a successful pro wrestling tag team during the late 1980s and 1990s in WCW, the then-WWF and Japan. Both were known for their extremely "stiff" work, which is wrestling jargon for legitimately hitting your opponent.