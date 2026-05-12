Saints sign UDFA WR Brock Rechsteiner, son of WWE Hall of Famer Scott Steiner

A second career in the squared circle is being put on hold for Brock Rechsteiner.
Rechsteiner, the son of WWE Hall of Famer Scott Steiner, is signing as an undrafted free agent with the New Orleans Saints, the team announced.
A 6-foot-2, 225-pound wide receiver out of Jacksonville State, Rechsteiner took part in New Orleans rookie minicamp over the weekend and clearly impressed. In 37 career games at Jacksonville State, Rechsteiner hauled in 53 receptions for 629 yards and seven touchdown catches.
Rechsteiner has received more attention than most UDFAs thanks to his family lineage.
His father Scott (real name Scott Rechsteiner) and uncle Rick Steiner (real name Robert Rechsteiner) are WWE HOFers for their work as the Steiner Brothers, a successful pro wrestling tag team during the late 1980s and 1990s in WCW, the then-WWF and Japan. Both were known for their extremely "stiff" work, which is wrestling jargon for legitimately hitting your opponent.
Rechsteiner's father went on to a notable career as a singles pro wrestler, nicknamed "Big Poppa Pump," hence the Saints announcing Rechsteiner's signing with his father's catchphrase, "Holla if ya hear me."
Rechsteiner's cousin currently wrestles in the WWE as Bron Breaker (Bronson Rechsteiner), but played football at Kennesaw State University and was briefly signed as an undrafted fullback by the Baltimore Ravens.
Rechsteiner, whose father and uncle were both standout amateur wrestlers at Michigan, said over the weekend he still trains with his cousin.
The wideout plans to follow in his family's footsteps in the future, but for now, it's full speed ahead with the Saints.
"I want to pursue football a long as I can, play as long as I can, but once I'm done, I'll get into wrestling, too," Rechsteiner said over the weekend, via WDSU-TV’s Sharief Ishaq.