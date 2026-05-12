Panthers GM Dan Morgan: Rookie Monroe Freeling, vet Rasheed Walker to compete for Week 1 starting LT

Regardless of how the LT competition plays out, having a pair of capable tackles would be a good problem to have for Carolina's depth. Both Walker and Freeling have experience playing on the right side, as well.

As for Ekwonu, a first-round pick by the Panthers in 2022 and the team's starter the past four seasons, Morgan said there isn't yet a timeline for his return from the torn patellar tendon he suffered in the Wild Card Round on Jan. 10, but the veteran's current progress could have him join the dilemma by midseason.

"He's making a lot of progress," Morgan said of Ekwonu. "He's working his butt off down there in the training room. The training staff is doing a great job with him. He's making progress every single day. I don't have a timeline on that right now. We're just gonna take it day by day."

Protecting Young has been essential to the young quarterback's development, which saw an encouraging uptick in 2025 as he produced career highs in passing yards (3,011), touchdowns (23) and passer rating (87.8) while helping Carolina to an NFC South title on an 8-9 record.

Young's encouraging improvements last season also coincided with the arrival of wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year. Morgan shored up the offensive line this offseason in an effort to allow Carolina's young stars to build off that success.