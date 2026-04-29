Panthers RB Jonathon Brooks 'cleared to go' from latest knee injury

The former 2024 second-round pick has played just three games in his career due to ACL tears. The first occurred in 2023 while at Texas, which caused him to miss the first 10 games of his rookie season. In the third game of his career, he re-tore the ACL in his right knee. He'd go on to miss the entire 2025 season. In two years, he's compiled nine rushes for 22 yards.

"To be quite honest, I don't think any rep I had my rookie year was good," Brooks said. "There's a lot that I want to work on, and that was kind of the frustrating part of it, too. For the limited touches that I had, I knew what I had to do better. And, you know, the fact that I got hurt again, that's what I feel like at first angered me so much, cause I knew I had so much to show and to fix and to kind of -- I don't have to prove to anyone -- just prove to myself because I know my worth, I know what I can do. I not really worried about what others think."