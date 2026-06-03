Jim Schwartz on leaving Browns: 'A forced marriage isn't going to work in the NFL'

After being passed up for the Cleveland Browns head coaching gig in favor of Todd Monken, former defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz declined the chance to stay with the organization.

Following months of silence, Schwartz discussed his decision with Ryan Ripkin.

"It sort of is what it was," Schwartz said. "We had a lot of success on defense and the Browns made a change at head coach, and they passed over me with all the success that we had and the ability to develop players, our best players had their best years, all those different things. And that was a decision they made. They wanted to go with an offensive guy. They chose Todd. I'm fine with that. They can make decisions that they want to make, but they can't expect me to stay on board for that. Anybody that's in any business, you get passed over for a promotion when you've done a really, really good job in your job and you think you were in line for that promotion. It's time to go."

Schwartz, who was the DC in Cleveland for the past three seasons, reiterated that he didn't want to stick around in shotgun-wedding fashion.

"Todd deserved his own guy. A forced marriage isn't going to work in the NFL," he said. "Having command of the players and having command of the locker room, all those things are extremely important, and I didn't feel like I could do my job after getting passed over for the head coaching job. It sort of put me in a tough position. 'Hey, we want you to listen to this guy, but we didn't want to make him the head coach.'