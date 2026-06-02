NFL Network: Steelers, LB Nick Herbig agree to four-year, $100 million contract extension

Nate Herbig's ascension has netted him a lucrative new deal.
The Pittsburgh Steelers and the linebacker have agreed on a four-year, $100 million contract extension that includes $42 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo and ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Tuesday.
Herbig, a fourth-round pick entering the final year of his rookie contract, cashes in with a long-term deal after tallying a career-high 7.5 sacks while producing 30 tackles (13 for loss), three forced fumbles, three passes defensed and his first career interception. With Herbig's contract year approaching and Pittsburgh carrying playoff expectations into 2026, general manager Omar Khan made sure there were no questions regarding the pass rusher's future, locking up Herbig at a rate that places him just outside the top 15 annual average salaries for edge rushers in the NFL.
As has been the case for the last decade, edge rusher is a priority position for personnel executives, a reality that is especially true in Pittsburgh.
The Steelers invested heavily in franchise legend T.J. Watt last year, handing him a three-year, $123 million extension, and have already dedicated four years and $68 million to Alex Highsmith in a deal signed in 2023. With Herbig's $25 million per year salary now included, the Steelers have dedicated $83 million per year to the three rushers, the second-highest total at the position across the NFL, trailing only Houston's top-heavy deals given to Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter.
Herbig's contract is as much a reward as it is a forward-thinking move. At 24 years old, Herbig has proven himself as a quality running mate for Watt, who at 31 years old has already worn plenty of tread off his tires while carrying the Steelers' rushing unit and has also encountered minor injury hurdles in recent years. By signing Herbig now, the Steelers are securing his services beyond the length of Watt's contract, ensuring they have one rising rusher in their future plans.
Herbig's career-best season in sacks came alongside 45 QB pressures -- tying with Highsmith in the category -- and a QB pressure rate of 13.7% while flashing an average get-off of 0.84 seconds. As he enters the prime of his explosive career, Herbig can proceed confidently knowing his financial future is secure.