NFL Network: Steelers, LB Nick Herbig agree to four-year, $100 million contract extension

As has been the case for the last decade, edge rusher is a priority position for personnel executives, a reality that is especially true in Pittsburgh.

The Steelers invested heavily in franchise legend T.J. Watt last year, handing him a three-year, $123 million extension, and have already dedicated four years and $68 million to Alex Highsmith in a deal signed in 2023. With Herbig's $25 million per year salary now included, the Steelers have dedicated $83 million per year to the three rushers, the second-highest total at the position across the NFL, trailing only Houston's top-heavy deals given to Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter.

Herbig's contract is as much a reward as it is a forward-thinking move. At 24 years old, Herbig has proven himself as a quality running mate for Watt, who at 31 years old has already worn plenty of tread off his tires while carrying the Steelers' rushing unit and has also encountered minor injury hurdles in recent years. By signing Herbig now, the Steelers are securing his services beyond the length of Watt's contract, ensuring they have one rising rusher in their future plans.