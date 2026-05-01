Dan Morgan: Panthers to sign QB Bryce Young to long-term deal 'at the right time'

After struggling through his rookie season, Young was benched by head coach Dave Canales early in 2024. However, since he got back in the saddle, the QB has vastly improved. His pocket presence, post-snap reads, willingness to make tough throws, and poise have all improved under Canales.

Morgan cited all that as to why the Panthers believe in Young's future.

"Obviously, he came into a really rough situation in terms of coaching staff, maybe you could say the talent around him wasn't great, as well," the Carolina GM said of Young. "So to come in as a rookie and come into a really tough situation where we had a coaching change, a lot of shuffling around the building, for coach Canales to come in here and provide stability, for him to be in the system now going on three years in a row, I think you see him just getting better and better every single year. Understanding the offense, he's such a good processor, and just a guy that's a pleasure to have around the building every day. As you see him mature, you see him become a better leader every single year. The operation's getting faster every year.

"We really feel like the arrow is up with Bryce."

The Panthers don't have to make a move with Young's contract anytime soon. With the fifth-year option, he's signed through 2027. Even at $25.9 million guaranteed for 2027, it's still a bargain for a starting quarterback. After that, the club could utilize the franchise tag twice to keep him from hitting the open market. It rarely behooves teams to get into the multiple-franchise-tag game with players, particularly face-of-the-franchise quarterbacks. However, it illustrates that the Panthers have four years of leverage before they would have to decide on Young's future.