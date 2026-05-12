Browns' Todd Monken sees some similar traits between rookie KC Concepcion, Ravens' Zay Flowers

Concepcion brings a similar ability to beat DBs with a smooth ease, and he entered the NFL as one of the top YAC receivers in his class. Browns general manager Andrew Berry was quick to add that the 5-foot-11 receiver brings more size than Flowers as well.

"I do think there are some similarities [to Flowers] in terms of movement skills, the twitch," Berry said during the draft. "Honestly, some of the questions regarding the hands coming out, I think the one thing that maybe gets a little bit lost is KC is a much bigger player than Zay, but I think there is some overlap in the characteristics. If we get a player who's comparable to Zay Flowers when we're sitting here from three years, we'll be elated."

As they should be. Flowers has grown into an elite wideout, despite playing in an offense whose bread-and-butter is pounding the rock. If Concepcion grows into that sort of weapon under Monken, the Browns will have solved one of the big questions on offense -- do they have a WR1?