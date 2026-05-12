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Browns' Todd Monken sees some similar traits between rookie KC Concepcion, Ravens' Zay Flowers

Published: May 12, 2026 at 07:07 AM
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Kevin Patra

Senior News Writer

Cleveland Browns rookie wideout KC Concepcion has received comparisons to Zay Flowers due to his ability to separate and churn grass after the catch.

New Browns coach Todd Monken, who spent three seasons with Flowers in Baltimore, likes the comparison but expanded on it, noting the wideouts bring the same mentality to each rep.

"There are some traits that are similar to (Flowers)," Monken said of Concepcion after the 2026 NFL Draft. "But I love when people spoke about KC, it reminded me of Zay in that, in terms of how he practiced, what he brings in every day. And if you're looking for that comparison, that I can compare, I believe he's going to bring that like Zay did."

In three seasons under Monken in Baltimore, Flowers put up at least 858 receiving yards. In the past two campaigns, he generated more than 1,000 yards and earned a Pro Bowl nod in both. Flowers' ability to generate easy separation from defenders is a superpower. Despite his size, at 5-foot-9, he's productive because he's able to create clear space for the QB to target him and his run-after-catch skills add hidden yards.

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Concepcion brings a similar ability to beat DBs with a smooth ease, and he entered the NFL as one of the top YAC receivers in his class. Browns general manager Andrew Berry was quick to add that the 5-foot-11 receiver brings more size than Flowers as well.

"I do think there are some similarities [to Flowers] in terms of movement skills, the twitch," Berry said during the draft. "Honestly, some of the questions regarding the hands coming out, I think the one thing that maybe gets a little bit lost is KC is a much bigger player than Zay, but I think there is some overlap in the characteristics. If we get a player who's comparable to Zay Flowers when we're sitting here from three years, we'll be elated."

As they should be. Flowers has grown into an elite wideout, despite playing in an offense whose bread-and-butter is pounding the rock. If Concepcion grows into that sort of weapon under Monken, the Browns will have solved one of the big questions on offense -- do they have a WR1?

It might not happen in Year 1, but the foundation can be there for Concepcion to thrive under Monken, just as Flowers did in Baltimore.

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