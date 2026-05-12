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News roundup

NFL news roundup: Bills sign TE Shane Zylstra to one-year deal; Lions sign first-round OT Blake Miller

Published: May 12, 2026 at 02:09 PM Updated: May 12, 2026 at 04:08 PM
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NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills

SIGNINGS


ROSTER CUTS

Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos

SCHEDULE NEWS

  • The Broncos are set to face the Chiefs in the 2026 season premiere of Monday Night Football on Sept. 14. Which team hosts the Week 1 game has yet to be determined.
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
9-8-0

SIGNINGS


NUMBER NEWS

  • The Lions announced the jersey numbers for their 2026 rookie class, including first-round OT Blake Miller, who will don No. 76.
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs

SCHEDULE NEWS

  • The Chiefs are set to face the Broncos in the 2026 season premiere of Monday Night Football on Sept. 14. Which team hosts the Week 1 game has yet to be determined.
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers

SIGNINGS


ROSTER CUTS

Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins

RETIREMENTS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

SIGNINGS

Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans

SIGNINGS

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