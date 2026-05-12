NFL news roundup: Bills sign TE Shane Zylstra to one-year deal; Lions sign first-round OT Blake Miller

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SIGNINGS
- TE Shane Zylstra signed a one-year deal.
ROSTER CUTS
SCHEDULE NEWS
- The Broncos are set to face the Chiefs in the 2026 season premiere of Monday Night Football on Sept. 14. Which team hosts the Week 1 game has yet to be determined.
SIGNINGS
- QB Luke Altmeyer is among nine undrafted free agents signed by Detroit.
- WR Kendrick Law (Round 5, No. 168 overall)
- OT Blake Miller (Round 1, No. 17 overall)
- DE Derrick Moore (Round 2, No. 44 overall)
- DT Skyler Gill-Howard (Round 6, No. 205 overall)
- DT Tyre West (Round 7, No. 222 overall)
- LB Jimmy Rolder (Round 4, No. 118 overall)
- CB Keith Abney II (Round 5, No. 157 overall)
NUMBER NEWS
- The Lions announced the jersey numbers for their 2026 rookie class, including first-round OT Blake Miller, who will don No. 76.
SCHEDULE NEWS
- The Chiefs are set to face the Broncos in the 2026 season premiere of Monday Night Football on Sept. 14. Which team hosts the Week 1 game has yet to be determined.
SIGNINGS
- TE Johnny Pascuzzi
- OT Laekin Vakalahi
- S Myles Purchase
ROSTER CUTS
- TE Tanner McLachlan
- LB Niles King
- CB Jeremiah Wison was waived in an injury designation.
RETIREMENTS
- RB Le'Veon Moss was placed on the reserve/retired list.
SIGNINGS
- QB Jalon Daniels is among 16 undrafted free agents signed by Tampa Bay.
SIGNINGS
- WR Carnell Tate (Round 1, No. 4 overall)