NFL news roundup: Sonny Styles to wear No. 52 with Commanders; Vikings request GM interviews

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SIGNINGS
- CB Darren Hall
ROSTER CUTS
ROSTER CUTS
- OL Sal Wormley waived
FRONT OFFICE NEWS
- Minnesota has requested interviews with 49ers assistant general manager RJ Gillen, Rams assistant GM John McKay and Titans assistant GM Dave Ziegler for its vacant GM job, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported. The Vikings have also request to interview Chargers assistant GM Chad Alexander and Seahawks assistant GM Nolan Teasely, per ESPN.
ROSTER CUTS
NUMBER NEWS
- OLB David Bailey, the No. 2 overall pick of the draft, will wear No. 31 in his debut season with the Jets. Fellow first-round picks TE Kenyon Sadiq (No. 16) and WR Omar Cooper Jr. (No. 83) also had their digits announced by the club.
VISITS
- QB Aaron Rodgers is likely to play for the Steelers in 2026, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday. Rodgers is planning to visit the Steelers on Friday and into the weekend, though no deal is in place, Rapoport added. 93.7 The Fan reported that Rodgers is expected to be in Pittsburgh on Thursday night with the expectation of him signing this weekend.
OTHER NEWS
- LB Sonny Styles will wear No. 52. The Commanders announced all of the jersey numbers for their six-member rookie draft class.