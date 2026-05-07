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News roundup

NFL news roundup: Sonny Styles to wear No. 52 with Commanders; Vikings request GM interviews

Published: May 07, 2026 at 09:44 AM Updated: May 07, 2026 at 10:20 AM
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NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons

SIGNINGS


ROSTER CUTS

Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars

ROSTER CUTS

Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings

FRONT OFFICE NEWS

  • Minnesota has requested interviews with 49ers assistant general manager RJ Gillen, Rams assistant GM John McKay and Titans assistant GM Dave Ziegler for its vacant GM job, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported. The Vikings have also request to interview Chargers assistant GM Chad Alexander and Seahawks assistant GM Nolan Teasely, per ESPN.
New York Giants
New York Giants

ROSTER CUTS

New York Jets
New York Jets

NUMBER NEWS

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

VISITS

  • QB Aaron Rodgers is likely to play for the Steelers in 2026, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday. Rodgers is planning to visit the Steelers on Friday and into the weekend, though no deal is in place, Rapoport added. 93.7 The Fan reported that Rodgers is expected to be in Pittsburgh on Thursday night with the expectation of him signing this weekend.
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders

OTHER NEWS

  • LB Sonny Styles will wear No. 52. The Commanders announced all of the jersey numbers for their six-member rookie draft class.

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