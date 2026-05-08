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Vikings signing ex-49ers WR Jauan Jennings to one-year, $8 million deal

Published: May 07, 2026 at 09:23 PM Updated: May 07, 2026 at 09:37 PM
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Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Hauling in a career-high nine touchdown receptions didn't negate a lengthy stay in free agency for wide receiver Jauan Jennings.

As spring blooms, Jennings has finally found his new destination, with the former San Francisco 49ers wide receiver agreeing to terms on a one-year deal worth $8 million with the Minnesota Vikings, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Thursday night. The deal has a chance to make Jennings up to $13 million with incentives.

Minnesota announced the agreement later Thursday.

Jennings bolsters a pass-receiving group that's already plenty formidable with Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison and tight end T.J. Hockenson. However, Jalen Nailor signed with the Las Vegas Raiders, leaving a notable need for another set of hands on the Vikings offense.

Whether it's Kyler Murray or J.J. McCarthy starting at quarterback, they will be fully stocked with targets.

In Jennings, Minnesota gets a receiver regarded for his toughness in playing through injuries and his ability to infuriate opponents through controversial means.

Following a 20-9 San Francisco win over the Carolina Panthers last season, Jennings struck safety Tre'von Moehrig twice after Moehrig hit Jennings with a low blow. A week later after the 49ers defeated Cleveland, then-Browns defensive lineman Shelby Harris memorably made it known that Jennings was a "ho," and could understand why Moehrig "punched him in the nuts," pointing to comments Jennings had made to opponents.

Profiling as the player who opponents loathe and teammates appreciate, Jennings' antics have somewhat overshadowed an impressive two-year run.

With injuries mounting in San Francisco's WR corps over the past two seasons, Jennings emerged as the team's No. 1 WR, totaling 132 catches for 1,618 yards and 15 touchdowns.

As Niners pass catchers Brandon Aiyuk, Ricky Pearsall and George Kittle were hampered or sidelined by ailments, Jennings stayed available despite a litany of injuries, playing in 30 of a possible 34 games in 2024-25.

He had career highs of 77 grabs and 975 yards in 2024, far surpassing previous bests of 35 catches and 416 yards. His nine TDs last season were accompanied by 55 catches and 643 yards, Jennings' numbers lessening a bit as Christian McCaffrey turned in a true workhorse campaign.

Ranked 42nd in Gregg Rosenthal's Top 101 free agents list, Jennings has long been the top remaining player on the ledger.

A long wait has ended with a trip to the Twin Cities.

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