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Former Washington starting QB Taylor Heinicke retires at 33

Published: May 07, 2026 at 07:20 PM
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Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Taylor Heinicke played quarterback for five NFL franchises from 2017 through 2024 with a career most noted for a comeback with Washington that featured a spirited playoff battle against the eventual champions.

The 33-year-old veteran of 42 games announced his retirement Thursday on Instagram.

"For 25 years, I had the pleasure to play this great sport of football... It has taught me a lot, not only about myself, but about life as well," Heinicke wrote. "Many ups and downs throughout the years, but the ups outweigh the downs tenfold. Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would've been able to live this life.

"Thank you to all who have supported me in this journey. Thank you all who have believed in me. And thank you to those who gave me the opportunity to live out my childhood dream."

Heinicke was released by the Los Angeles Chargers in August of 2025, proving to be his final NFL stop. He was an undrafted free agent out of Old Dominion who took his first NFL snaps with the Houston Texans in 2017, then moved on to play for the Carolina Panthers, Washington, the Atlanta Falcons and Chargers.

Heinicke was out of the game before joining Washington in 2020. As a late-season add filling in for injured starter Alex Smith, among others, Heinicke started Washington's wild-card playoff game against Tom Brady and the Bucs. He threw for 206 yards, passed for a touchdown and ran one in, that latter an incredible dive to the end zone from 8 yards out that stood as a massive highlight for years to come for the struggling franchise.

Washington lost, 31-23, with Tampa Bay going on to win the Super Bowl. Heinicke went on to breathe new life into his career, re-signing with Washington and starting 24 games for the franchise over the 2021-22 seasons.

He also started four games for the Falcons in 2023.

All told, Heinicke played in 42 games with 29 starts, earning a 13-15-1 QB record. He passed for 6,663 yards, 39 touchdowns, 28 interceptions and rushed for 608 yards and three more TDs.

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